LIBERTY — The third quarter has been the time for Shenandoah to shine all season. It is when the light seems to go on for the Raiders.
That was the case Saturday night, and that was when the lights went out on the third-ranked Class 2A team in the state.
Kathryn Perry scored six of her game-high 16 points during a decisive third quarter run as Shenandoah broke open a tight contest in the second half to claim its second consecutive Sectional 41 championship with a 50-40 win over Northeastern.
The win was the 18th in a row for seventh-ranked Shenandoah (21-3) and snapped an 11-game win streak for Northeastern (18-2) as the Raiders beat the Knights in their second straight sectional championship game meeting.
The result was a special title for the Raiders — the 15th in program history — won under difficult circumstances.
“It always feels a lot better the second time,” Shenandoah coach Dameon Wyatt said. “This group put in the work. We didn’t have a summer. We had a slow start to the season (due to COVID). We were doubting ourselves, but they fought through that. They did a wonderful job.”
Shenandoah led 20-17 at halftime with neither team holding a lead of more than four points.
It took just three minutes of third-quarter game time to change that.
Jenna Stewart opened the period with a pair of free throws, and Rachel Soden followed with her only basket, a fast break layup off an assist from Perry to push the lead to seven at 24-17.
“We said we had them where we wanted them,” Perry said of the halftime feeling. “We had to come out on a run and take care of our game plan.”
After a Raiders' turnover, Erikka Hill stole an inbounds pass and Shenandoah converted it into three points as Perry buried a long-range jumper. Perry then stole the ball from Taylor Farris at the top of the key, drove the length of the court and scored. She was fouled by Farris, converted the free throw, and suddenly, the Raiders were up 30-17.
Stewart scored 10 points — almost doubling her 5.2-point average — and was a focal point for Wyatt and the Raiders offense coming out of the locker room.
“We came out, we talked to Jenna about being a little more aggressive,” Wyatt said. “We kind of moved her around a little bit. I thought we missed her in the first half quite a bit. In the second half, we found her and she made them pay.”
“I said that I was going to have to step it up because I’ve been open,” Stewart said. “I’m going to have to step up for my teammates and hit the shots I can make.”
The Knights did battle back with six straight points, pulling to within 34-26 after Jenna McFarland scored to open the fourth quarter.
That was when Kayla Muterspaugh — a sophomore who averages 3.5 points — took the wind out of the Knights' sails with a corner 3-point shot, returning the Raiders' lead to double digits at 37-26.
“I was just feeling it,” Muterspaugh said. “They passed it in to Erikka, and I said that I was going to get this shot if she didn’t get it. She passed it out to me, I was in rhythm and it felt so good.”
Muterspaugh — the only underclassman in the starting lineup — finished with seven points and four rebounds.
Moments later, Muterspaugh scored in transition on an assist from Hill, who promptly ran to the other end and drew an offensive foul on Farris. Even with just over five minutes to play, the Raiders looked to be in the driver’s seat up 41-28.
“I’d say every play is a big play, and every possession matters,” Hill said. “Knowing (Muterspaugh), she wants to get to the basket.”
Hill finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists.
The Knights could get no closer than eight in the final four minutes as the Raiders alternated holding the ball, scoring on layups and hitting free throws.
The top scorers for Northeastern, Farris at 17.2 and McFarland at 13.6, were shut down for the most part. They entered the fourth quarter with a combined two points, with Farris finishing with eight before fouling out and McFarland with six points.
“Our philosophy is, ‘We’ll make you eat a bowl of cereal with your left hand,’” Wyatt said. “You can do it, but can you do it when it counts? I told them in the pregame to stay the course. They’ll make some shots, but stay the course.”
Stewart added seven rebounds and three assists for the Raiders, who won the rebounding battle 27-19. McKenzie Chasteen led Northeastern with 11 points.
Shenandoah will face South Putnam (13-1) in the Southmont Regional next Saturday at 1 p.m. The two met a year ago in the same round, with the Raiders taking a 61-47 win.
