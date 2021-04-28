Twenty Indiana high school seniors -- including Michael Howard and Kaden McCollough of Shenandoah -- have been presented 2021 scholarship awards from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, it was announced Wednesday.
The IBCA -- a statewide coaches group with about 2,400 members -- this year is presenting a grant of $500 to each recipient in the names of Marion Crawley, Junior Mannies and Pat Aikman. Through the years, the IBCA has awarded more than $740,000 in scholarships to Indiana students.
"I would like to congratulate you for being selected as a recipient," IBCA executive director Steve Witty wrote in informing winners of the various selections. "... Thank you for your contributions to Indiana high school basketball, and best of luck as you move on to the college of your choice."
A total of 16 Crawley Scholarships were presented to 11 boys and five girls.
In addition to Howard, the boys' recipients for 2021 are Mason Brooks of North Putnam, Reid Cleary of East Central, Marcus Davidson of Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, Bryce Klein of Blue River Valley, Aidan Knecht of East Central, Luke Lacey of Brownsburg, Cody Samples of South Ripley, Bobby Sanders of Gary West, Blake Stevens of Hamilton Heights and Jacob Thomas of Cowan.
Howard averaged 12 points for the 2021 sectional champions and was a 44% 3-point shooter.
Criteria for the Crawley Scholarship includes achievement in basketball, achievement in academics, participation in extracurricular activities and service to one's school and community. Crawley was a four-time boys basketball state championship coach -- two with the Washington Hatchets and two with the Lafayette Jeff Bronchos -- who amassed 644 career wins. He later became the first executive director of the IBCA.
Three players -- Reece Denning of Lawrenceburg, Tyson Johnson of Lewis Cass and McCollough -- were honored as recipients of the 10th Pat Aikman Character and Leadership Awards, named for the former Indiana All-Star game director and former IBCA coordinator of special projects.
McCollough scored over 1,000 points in his four-year Raiders career and averaged 11 points and 5.2 assists this season.
Criteria for the Aikman Award include achievements and contributions in basketball, scholastic achievement, extra-curricular activities and service to school and community. Also, those considered for the Aikman Award are students who plan to enter the fields of journalism, sports management, athletic training or physical therapy.
"These are deserving young people who help make coaching a great profession," Witty said of all the winners.
Both Howard and McCollough have committed to play basketball at Hanover next year.
