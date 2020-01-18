MIDDLETOWN — Turnover. Turnover. Turnover.
Type that out three more times, and that’s what the end of Shenandoah’s first six defensive possessions looked like Friday against Union County.
In fact, the Patriots managed to cross halfcourt once in their first five possessions as Class 2A No. 2 Shenandoah swarmed the ball with its full-court press time and time again. By the time Union County (3-9) could get somewhat acclimated to Shenandoah’s defensive pressure, the visitors found themselves trailing 41-7.
Shenandoah rode that defensive pressure and offensive excellence to an 82-30 win, forcing 27 turnovers along the way.
“That’s one of the things we really wanted to do. We wanted to come out with a lot of energy,” Shenandoah coach David McCollough said. “And we did. We got a lot of touches, a lot of steals. (We) came from all over the place. We had our hands on a lot of passes and converted those into a lot of easy baskets. It doesn’t happen every night, but it happened tonight.”
It was the seventh straight win for the Raiders (10-1) . The 52-point win was two points shy of Shenandoah’s largest margin of victory this season. The Raiders beat Daleville by 54 in a season-opening rout.
Andrew Bennett, Shenandoah’s second-leading scorer at 15 points per game, led all scorers with 25 points. Jake Kinsey added 17, matching his season average. Kaden McCollough also tallied 17 on five made 3s to round out the Raiders in double figures.
“Going into a game like that, we respect all of our opponents, and we go into every game with the same mindset and that’s to dominate,” Bennett said. “We just took that game and wanted to get a lot better.”
Even when the hosts led by more than 30 points, the hustle never stopped. One such example came when Jackson Campbell dove for a loose ball and dished it to Kameron Graddy for a layup, giving Campbell an assist from his stomach.
In the second half, the Raiders were able to back out of their full-court press and work on some offensive and defensive sets. One of the things Coach McCollough wanted to see from his team in that second half was more patience and ball movement in the halfcourt.
“One of our weaknesses, I think we get impatient. Part of that is because I think our kids have a high level of confidence in their ability, so not too many bad shots in their mind,” McCollough said. “But we wanted to work on reversing the ball and taking the ball inside, going out and getting some touches.”
In the fourth quarter, some of the junior varsity players were able to get on the court and see some action. Sophomore Jordan Zody scored on a transition layup late in the game, getting in the scorebook during his first varsity minutes.
“That’s awesome. I love those guys. We’re all really good friends, so we love to see them get out there and have fun, and we mess with them a little bit, and yeah, I just love to see them out there,” Bennett said.
The Raiders will host Monroe Central at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
