MIDDLETOWN — The Shenandoah Raiders extended their perfect Mid-Eastern Conference boys basketball record Tuesday night with a 73-36 win against Randolph Southern.
The Raiders (19-2) entered the contest having gone 7-0 against MEC opponents, while the Rebels (4-16) had only managed to get one win. This win also marks the fourth straight for David McCollough’s team.
“It was our last home game of the year,” McCollough said. “A couple weeks ago, we lost our first game here in two years. So we wanted to close things out the right way, get after it and show a lot of energy.”
Randolph Southern came out of the gate looking to spoil the party. Rebel senior Jordan Saylor hit a couple shots to grasp some momentum and, due to some early Raiders struggles, give his team a 6-0 lead. However, once the Raiders found the bottom of the net, they quickly proved why they are the No. 1 team in Class 2A. Shenandoah scored 18 unanswered points to end the first quarter ahead by 12.
The second quarter saw the Raiders continue their dominance. The ball found junior Andrew Bennett often, and he was able to find the net just about as often. Shenandoah continued to run a full-court press, and the Rebels just weren’t able to figure it out, turning the ball over often. The Raiders were easily able to convert these chances into points and extend their lead into the break.
The Raiders had a strong lead by the third quarter, but you couldn’t tell by their play on the court. The intensity, if anything, picked up. It was as if they wanted to prove they were the best team in the state on every possession. This relentless demeanor, along with Bennett’s continued success on offense, gave the Raiders a 32-point lead headed into the final quarter.
The Rebels found the bucket with a bit more success in the final quarter as the Raiders started to feel the effects of some fatigue. However, the damage had already been done, and the Raiders went on to improve to 8-0 in the conference.
Bennett led all scorers with 25 points followed by Jakeb Kinsey and Kaden McCollough with 11 and Jackson Campbell with 10.
Shenandoah will now shift its focus to Friday, where they travel to Wapahani for a 7:30 p.m. matchup. The perfect conference record will be on the line in the Raiders’ last regular season game, as well as the conference title. They will then have one week to prepare for the state-tournament, with their first game being against Knightstown in the Sectional at Hagerstown.
“We want to see what we can improve on in the next week-and-a-half,” McCollough said. “Can we get better defensively? Can we get better on the boards? Can we get better on the offensive end? We can be complacent and just stay status quo. But I hope we don’t do that and rise to the challenge.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.