MIDDLETOWN — Shenandoah’s Bridget Lohrey and Erikka Hill were honored for career milestones in digs and kills respectfully, but each needed to show other skills on Wednesday night.
The Raiders defeated Daleville 25-17, 25-13, 25-19 with both Lohrey and Hill sharing setter duties after injuries decimated the team at that position.
“I haven’t set since eighth grade,” said Lohrey, who received a honor for passing 1,000 digs four games ago. “But with the players being out, we’ve had to step up and do other things to help the team.”
For Hill, who passed 1,000 kills four games ago, setting is completely new.
“I am not going to say I don’t like to set. But it is different for me,” Hill said. “But I have worked hard on it and am trying to be another threat.”
“Both Erikka and Bridget started as freshmen on the junior varsity,” said Shenandoah coach Josh MacIntyre. “They didn’t play on the JV for long. Erikka is such a tremendous hitter and our offense revolves around her. For Bridget to get 1,000 digs is a tremendous accomplishment. We try to get her to handle as many balls as we can.”
The key for the Raiders in the first two sets especially, was the ability to put together one or more long strings of points. The Broncos scored no more than four consecutive points at any point in the match.
In the opener, the home team led just 9-7 when Hill’s kill made it 10-7 and handed the serve to Lohrey. Hill added another kill and Lohrey had a pair of aces for a 14-7 lead. Daleville never got closer than 15-12 and 16-13 the rest of the way. Jenna Stewart and Hill were big at the net to close it out.
Daleville got out to a 3-0 lead in the second set. Sarah Sizemore had a kill and Ava Papai had a block against Hill. Hill retaliated with a kill. Lohrey served a pair of aces around a pair of Daleville miscues. Another Papai block and a pair of Raiders errors gave Daleville the lead.
Emilee Finley’s ace made it 11-9 for the visitors.
But Shenandoah had two more big runs loaded up. On Audrey Duncan’s serve, the Raiders scored seven straight points for a 17-11 lead. Three of those were ace serves and one was a Stewart kill.
Daleville scored a point and Shenandoah took over again with seven more points. Three of those came on Stewart aces, but Kenedi Helms had a tip and a kill. Hill’s kill provided the final point.
“Communication is our biggest problem,” said Daleville coach Valorie Wells. “We wanted to block (Hill) because she’s very good. But then she would set and we wouldn’t find the other hitters. They (Shenandoah) are a good serving team, but we didn’t communicate well on service return either.”
In the final set, the last lead the Broncos had was 8-7. They remained close, trailing by just three as late as 18-15. Audrey Voss and Sarah Sizemore were effective at the net in the set. But the Raiders scored four straight, three on Duncan’s serve and one more on Stewart’s block.
Sizemore, Papai and Voss tried to mount a last-ditch comeback, but it wasn’t enough.
“We get down after an ace or a kill and we don’t bounce back soon enough,” said Wells. “We play even with them, but we just can’t seem to push over that hump.” Daleville plays Saturday in a tournament at Eastern Hancock.
“We need to work on not just making it the Bridget and Errika show,” said MacIntyre. “That’s not the way I coach. We are making the adjustments (to injuries) and we played well tonight.” Shenandoah hosts Hagerstown on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.