ALEXANDRIA -- The Wapahani Raiders missed enough free throws to lose the game but hit enough of everything else to notch a first-round sectional win Tuesday night.
Wapahani defeated the Lapel Bulldogs, 68-56, for the second time this season to end the Lapel season at 14-10.
“We battled them much better than we did the first time,” said Lapel coach Jimmie Howell. “We had some chances, but the ball just didn’t bounce our way. They (Wapahani) made some big shots.”
Lapel trailed 27-14 in the second quarter, and the game appeared to be close to getting away from them. The Raiders had peppered the nets with six 3-pointers to that point against the Bulldogs’ zone.
“When we played them the first time, we had some trouble keeping them in front of us,” said Howell in explaining the defensive decision. “But we didn’t close out on the shooters. (Braxton) Davis hurt us.”
Davis had a trio of treys in the opening stanza.
But just when it looked bleak for Lapel, sophomore Corbin Renihan hit two from long range and added a free throw.
“They weren’t covering our No. 4, so I put Corbin in,” said Howell. “He can shoot.”
The Bulldogs closed on a 12-2 run to end the first half and trailed just 29-26 at the break.
But Lapel missed its first six shots of the third quarter and fell back again. Yet again the Bulldogs clawed back, and Carson Huber, who played his final game for Lapel and led the team in scoring with 17 points, drilled a 3 to tie the game at 36-36 with 2:38 to play.
Wapahani answered with a 7-2 run to close out the third up 43-38. The game was never tied again.
The Raiders took over twice as many free throws as the Bulldogs made and yet only outscored Lapel 14-12 in that category. Wapahani’s 11 missed free throws, eight of them in the fourth quarter, just weren’t enough to allow Lapel to catch up.
After Huber’s 17 points, another senior, Kolby Bullard was next with 13 points and senior Cole Alexander completed a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Lapel won the rebound battle 29-24.
Trey Spence led all scorers for Wapahani with 22 points. Davis finished with 14, getting just five points after the first quarter against Lapel’s man-to-man. Evan Rausch was next with 13 points.
The Bulldogs will lose six seniors off the sectional roster for next season, with four of them starters in this final game. Besides Huber, Bulldard and Alexander, Gage White, Noah Frazier and Luke Rich will graduate.
“It will be tough losing those seniors,” said Howell. “They were sectional champions as sophomores, but we just couldn’t get it done the last two years. It’s always tough to lose that final game, but most all of us have to go through that.”
