MIDDLETOWN — Normally one to keep her emotions in check, there was little Bridget Lohrey could do to contain her excitement after Shenandoah’s home win against Frankton.
“My four years of playing here, I’ve never had that kind of a feeling during a game, ever,” Lohrey said. “I love my team, and I am speechless.”
All evidence was to the contrary after Lohrey and the Raiders completed a 3-0 sweep by the closest of margins as all three sets were won by 25-23 scores.
It was a matchup of two teams who combined to win 53 matches a year ago but are still trying to find themselves a bit early in this season after so many key losses to graduation and the trials that go with the coronavirus pandemic.
But none of that mattered to Lohrey as Shenandoah topped Frankton on the volleyball court for the first time during her years with the Raiders.
“I am very proud of our team right now,” Lohrey said. “I have so much faith and confidence in this team. I think we can go a long way.”
As the set scores indicated, the Eagles and Raiders were not separated by much. A pair of Kayla Muterspaugh aces gave Shenandoah a 21-15 first set lead. The Eagles stormed back, but could not overtake the Raiders.
Those aces were just a part of Shenandoah’s dominance Thursday in the serving game. While both teams committed 13 service errors, the Raiders out-aced the Eagles 13-2, and the Shenandoah players seemed to come up with the aces in bunches.
“Service errors and tips, I think, were what killed us,” Frankton coach Beth Sperry said. “When you’re going up against a great hitter like Erikka (Hill), you have a tendency to be on your heels thinking it’s going to be hit hard, but then they get a tip. We tried to make some adjustments.”
The Raiders jumped out ahead 11-7 in the second set, but Frankton sophomore Makena Alexander served up a seven-point run to pull the Eagles out in front.
But Shenandoah came back to tie the set at 22-22 before Holli Klettheimer put down a kill to give Frankton the lead at 23-22. Hill’s sixth kill tied it before Lohrey recorded back-to-back aces to close out the set.
“What I’ve learned for four years is that serving and passing wins the game,” Lohrey said. “That’s been installed in my head for four years, and I knew that going into that second set (set point), I had to serve an ace. I knew that to win that game, and I owe it to my coach for teaching me that.”
Lohrey typically plays libero but spent time on the front row Thursday, recording one kill. She said, at 5-foot-3, she rarely gets that opportunity but enjoyed it.
Shenandoah coach Josh MacIntyre maintains Lohrey is actually 5-2.
“It doesn’t matter. She doesn’t play like either one,” MacIntyre said. “Her passing, I’m so proud of her. She’s an emotional girl who rarely lets her emotions out. When she does, you can’t help but get emotional.”
Muterspaugh got back in the ace game in the third set with two more as the Raiders jumped out 8-3 early. The teams battled back and forth with a Chloee Thomas kill pulling Frankton to within 24-23. But Hill blocked another attack on match point to complete the sweep.
Klettheimer led the Eagles with eight kills, and Thomas had seven to go with a match-high four blocks. Sydney Duncan added six kills, and Callie Thomas handed out 13 assists.
The Raiders were led by Hill’s eight kills and six from Jenna Stewart. Cynthia Swenk authored 12 assists and one of the team’s aces.
The Raiders feel they are a more confident team heading forward, according to their speechless defensive star.
“It is a huge win for this team we have this year,” Lohrey said. “We’re a young team ... we’re working hard, and this is a huge success for us. Again, I have no words. I am so speechless. That feeling we have, oh my gosh.”
Frankton’s junior varsity team remained unbeaten with a 19-25, 25-21, 15-11 win.
Frankton (4-2) will take part in Saturday’s Cowan Invitational with play beginning at 9 a.m. while Shenandoah (4-3) will play at Connersville Tuesday in a 7 p.m. match.
