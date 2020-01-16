LAPEL -- The ability to convert defense to offense was key in Thursday's area matchup of top-15 teams.
And having a double-double machine at the top of the Shenandoah matchup zone did not hurt.
Erikka Hill dominated the decisive third quarter, and Kathryn Perry scored 20 points as the Class 2A fourth-ranked Raiders held off Lapel 58-50.
Hill finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds, giving her 17 double-doubles in 18 games this season for Shenandoah (17-1).
But after a first half that saw the two teams knotted at 27-27, the 5-foot-11 Hill took over in the third quarter, with a little help from her 6-0 post teammate, Jenna Stewart.
Hill found Stewart alone under the basket to open the third quarter. Lapel (14-5) senior Delany Peoples tied the game with a basket in the lane, but Hill scored the next seven points on her way to a big third quarter.
A pair of free throws started the run. A basket in the lane and a three-point play by Hill was followed by a Stewart basket, and the Raiders had their biggest lead at 38-29.
Hill, who averages 17.5 points and 13.1 rebounds, tallied eight points, three rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in the third quarter alone. All three of her assists were to Stewart, who finished with 13 points, including eight in the third quarter. She averages just under four points per game.
"Jenna is capable of finishing. We knew that," Shenandoah coach Dameon Wyatt said. "When people double Erikka, Jenna has the knack for finding the right spot at the right time."
Along with the offensive output of Hill and Stewart, the defensive effort of the Raiders held Lapel to 5-of-16 shooting on field goals in the third quarter, lifting Shenandoah to the winning margin.
"We can lock in," Wyatt said. "Everyone knows we're going to play that matchup zone, and if we run it right with our angles, and if we're disciplined, we can be pretty good defensively. That's what I told them at halftime. Let's get it on defense. Rebound and (play) defense."
The Raiders edged the Bulldogs on the glass 29-25, with senior Makynlee Taylor, who also led all players with 21 points, leading Lapel with eight rebounds.
Both teams moved and shared the ball well. Shenandoah finished with 22 field goals on 16 assists, led by Perry's six, and Lapel made 20 field goals, also on 16 assists with Peoples leading the way with five.
"We moved the ball well," Lapel coach Zach Newby said. "But, I guess, for me, I didn't talk enough about attacking and being aggressive. Maybe that's the reason we shoot eight free throws and they shoot 18."
The Raiders outscored the Bulldogs from the free-throw line 12-6. Lily Daniels was the only other Lapel player in double figures scoring with 10 points.
Both teams will be on the road Tuesday in their next games, with Shenandoah heading to Cowan and Lapel at Pendleton Heights in a rematch of the Bulldogs' win in the Madison County tournament semifinal last week.
The Raiders junior varsity held on for a 29-26 win over the Bulldogs. Freshman Ali Brown led Shenandoah with 11 points while freshman Deannaya Haseman had 14 for Lapel to lead all scorers.
