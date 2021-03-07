FRANKLIN – The Anderson University football team pared a 27-point deficit down to just a single score in Saturday’s pandemic-delayed season opener at Franklin, but the Grizzlies held on for a 55-48 victory.
Reggie Lipscomb gained 222 yards from scrimmage and scored four touchdowns for the Ravens. The junior running back rushed for 116 yards and three scores on 27 carries and added 13 catches for 106 yards and one touchdown.
Sophomore quarterback Tyson Harley was 45-of-66 for 547 yards and three touchdowns. Zac Tallent caught 11 passes for 197 yards and two scores, and James Tucker had 12 catches for 176 yards.
Sam Feola led the defense with nine tackles and two pass deflections.
The Ravens travel to Bluffton (2-0, 1-0) next Saturday at 1:30 p.m. to continue their Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference-only schedule.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Hanover beat AU 2-1 at Macholtz Stadium on Saturday.
"I was extremely proud of how we competed and the intensity we brought," Ravens coach Jennifer Myhre said in a school release. "Our speed of play the first half was the best we've played, and all across the field we tracked their runs very well. Hanover is a very dynamic team, and we knew we had to be disciplined, defend collectively and set the tempo."
Jessica Pulaski converted a penalty kick in the 15th minute.
"Jessica putting away the PK gave us a spark, and we had some close chances," Myhre said.
Former Pendleton Heights star Taylor Fort registered three shots and two shots on goal for the Ravens (0-2).
Anderson hosts Earlham on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
"We are right there and look forward to building upon this game going into next week,” Myhre said.
MEN'S SOCCER
Hanover made it a sweep a 4-1 win against AU at Macholtz Stadium.
"(Saturday) was a beautiful day for soccer," Ravens coach Scott Fridley said in a school release. "We are so blessed to be able to play this spring and get a part of a season in. I thought we were a little better (than in the opener). We have really struggled with our midfield communication and defending. We are making things more difficult than necessary in the midfield."
Drew Sonnefeldt scored the Ravens' goal. Drew Vaughn provided the assist.
Hanover (2-0) outshot Anderson 20-9 and held an 11-4 advantage in shots on goal.
"Onto Earlham,” Fridley said. “We are a good team with a lot to learn about doing the little things right and keeping assignments. We will be better."
The Ravens (0-2) travel to Earlham on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.