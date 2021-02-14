Gavin Dowling contested Bluffton’s potential game-tying shot attempt in the final minute Saturday, and former Lapel star Austin Lyons sank a pair of free throws to lift the Anderson University men’s basketball team to a 75-71 road victory and a weekend sweep.
Former Liberty Christian star Ronny Williams scored 28 points and added five rebounds for the Ravens (7-3), and Lyons finished with 16 points.
“In addition to another fantastic game from Ronny Williams, Fred Shropshire and Austin Lyons both made some very timely shots,” Ravens coach Owen Handy said in a school release. “And Francis Uzorh reeled in a couple of huge defensive rebounds down the stretch.”
AU shot 45% (9-of-20) from 3-point range and outscored the Beavers 12-3 in second-chance points.
“This was a real seesaw affair,” Handy said. “I didn’t think we started off with great focus, and I didn’t think we competed particularly hard in the first half, but we somehow managed to find a way into a tie at halftime.”
The game was still tied when Uzorh hit a pair of free throws and Dowling drove for a lay-up to give the Ravens a 73-69 lead with 1:41 remaining. Jameel Cosby, who forced the game to overtime Friday night on a basket with two seconds remaining in regulation, cut the deficit to 73-71 on a layup in the rematch before Dowling foiled his opportunity to repeat the previous night’s late-game heroics for Bluffton (10-3).
“It was not a pretty game on either side, but it was really hotly contested,” Handy said. “Both teams made some really big shots down the stretch, including a huge 3 from Jameel Cosby to tie it up. We managed to make one more play than they did, and that was the difference.”
Anderson travels to Hanover on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ANDERSON 57, BLUFFTON 50
Allie Owens knocked down a critical 3-point shot with 57 seconds remaining and the Ravens (5-4) survived a game of runs at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium to split the weekend series.
“I’m really proud of how the team responded,” Anderson coach Lindsay Shade said in a school release. “From the opening tip, we played with more toughness and effort – which you have to do to beat a very good team like Bluffton.”
AU opened the game on a 9-0 run, the Beavers (13-4) responded with a 16-0 run to take a 22-18 lead in the second quarter. Jade Shipley’s 3-pointer, however, sent the Ravens into the locker room with a 25-all tie at the half.
Owens and Lexi Dellinger combined on an 8-0 run to put Anderson back in front at the start of the third quarter. Bluffton fought back to regain the lead early in the fourth quarter before former Madison-Grant star Hannah Hawkins tied it at 45-all with 8:32 remaining.
The Ravens finished the game with a 12-5 run.
Dellinger led AU with 20 points, and Hawkins added a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Owens and Shipley finished with nine points each.
“Hannah was outstanding with 14 rebounds and some big baskets in the second half,” Shade said. “Lexi played really well after a tough game (Friday) night, and then Allie hit a huge 3 to put the game away. Our whole team was engaged on the court and on the bench today, which is always exciting for our coaching staff to see.”
Anderson hosts Hanover on Thursday at 7 p.m.
