TERRE HAUTE -- The Anderson University volleyball team (10-11, 3-3 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) powered past Rose-Hulman (10-14, 1-5) by a score of 18-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22 on Wednesday.
In Set 1, Rose-Hulman hit .326 while Anderson hit .300, and the Fightin' Engineers came out with their only win.
The Ravens produced an attack percentage of at least .300 in the first three sets. They turned in percentages of .300, .308 and .310 in the first three sets, respectively.
Leading 24-22 in the fourth set, Shaylen Perry recorded the match point with a kill.
Anderson put together a hitting percentage of .264 for the match while Rose-Hulman turned in an attack percentage of .133.
The Ravens rolled to a 63-42 advantage in kills.
Brooke Troyer led AU with 29 digs. Ashlyn Transier added 13 kills on a .370 attack percentage with three blocks. Tess Perdue had 14 digs and eight kill. Jimena Montano also finished with 13 kills on a .314 attack percentage and three blocks.
Kate Todd dished out 26 assists, and Kaycie Gates added 25 assists and 13 digs. Shaylen Perry had nine kills on a .389 attack percentage with four blocks. Pendleton Heights' Ally Hall finished with 13 digs. Felicity Bontrager had nine kills, and Sydney McClain added six kills.
"(Wednesday) was a team effort as we had balanced scoring from the front court," AU coach Tami Miller said. "Shay Perry led the front court with an impressive .389, and Ashlyn Transier had the best match of her season with a .370. Jimena Montano followed close behind with a .314 performance. The setters did a great job of balancing our attack in the front court as well as adding some of their own kills.
"Brooke Troyer was solid in covering tips as well as their aggressive attacks with 29 digs. It was a total team win, one that they all should be proud of."
The Ravens travel to Hanover (12-9, 4-2) in HCAC action on Saturday at 2 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
NORTH MANCHESTER -- AU charged past Manchester (2-11, 1-6) with a 4-0 road victory.
With the win, Anderson (7-5-2, 6-0-1) is tied for first in the HCAC standings. The Ravens have also clinched a top-four seed in the HCAC Tournament and earned the right to host a playoff match during the six-team event.
Anderson also holds its first seven-match unbeaten streak since 2019. It's the first time in program history Anderson went unbeaten in seven consecutive conference matches.
Both teams were tied at 0-0 for the first 35 minutes, but Lauren Brown finished a pass from Anhely Montes for a goal to put the Ravens on the board. Montes provided the assist.
The Ravens came out of halftime with a 1-0 lead, but began to pull away. It took less than three minutes for Pendleton Heights' Taylor Fort to find the back of the net off an assist from Lillie Casey. During the 78th minute, Taylor Baker delivered a goal assisted by Maggie Kolenic. Baker produced her second goal of the match with less than five minutes remaining to round out Anderson's scoring.
"It took us time to wake up and play our game, and we had a much better second half," AU coach Jennifer Myhre said. "Once we got back to our possession style and were moving on and off the ball, we created a lot more chances and had some nice finishes by all of them. The depth of our team has been the key this year, allowing us to move players around positionally and have players step in wherever is needed with injuries."
Anderson had a defender provide an assist two matches in a row. Nadia Bentley recorded an assist Sunday while Kolenic produced an assist Wednesday.
"It's great to have goals and assists come from players all over the field and even having the defenders making an impact the last two games with Nadia and Maggie assisting, too," Mhyre said.
Anderson outshot the Spartans by a 22-6 margin and held a 15-2 advantage in shots on goal. Fort tallied seven shots and two on goal. Casey put each of her five shots on frame. Baker contributed three shots on goal while Montes provided two shots on goal. Brown recorded two shots and one on goal. Harper Manion and Izzy Wilson put each of their shots on frame while Kaitlyn Revell rounded out the shots.
Emmalee Paarlberg started the first 78:48 in goal and saved both shots she faced. Meg White came in relief for the final 11:12.
Hanover (11-0-3, 6-0-1), Mount St. Joseph (9-7-1, 6-0-1) and Anderson are all tied for first in the HCAC standings with 19 points each while Rose-Hulman (9-2-2, 5-1-1) sits in fourth place with 16 points.
Anderson challenges Hanover on the road Saturday at 1 p.m. Hanover is receiving votes in the latest United Soccer Coaches NCAA D-III national poll and is ranked No. 3 in the latest USC NCAA D-III Region VII poll.
MEN'S SOCCER
ANDERSON -- AU continued its winning streak with a 2-0 decision against Manchester (6-8-1, 3-4) on Fridley Field.
During halftime, the Ravens honored their only senior, Drew Sonnefeldt.
With the win, Anderson (8-6-2, 5-0-2) has clinched a top-three seed in the HCAC Tournament and the right to host an HCAC postseason match during the six-team event. The Ravens are currently in third in the conference standings.
The Ravens extended their winning streak to five and their unbeaten streak to seven, marking the first time either have been accomplished since the 2013 season.
First-half action saw a majority of midfield play between the Ravens and the Spartans. Manchester was able to break away three times in the first 15 minutes to rip off a shot. The Ravens defense blocked the first, Danny Moro-Medina saved the second, his only save of the match, and the Spartans' third shot was high right of the goal.
The Spartans got one more shot in the 18th minute, but nothing came from it. Anderson got a final shot off in the first half off of Stephen Fite in the 25th minute. Before the half ended, Usman Kamara took his chance at goal, but sent the ball high.
At halftime, the Ravens honored Sonnefeldt. Coming into the match, Sonnefeldt had started 53 of the 72 matches he had played in. In his career, Sonnefeldt had recorded 5,067 minutes and racked up four goals, two assists, 121 intercepts and 58 steals.
"We will miss Drew," AU coach Scott Fridley said. "He has been a solid and steady contributor over his time at AU. He has been very versatile and been asked to play many positions and has scored a few nice goals as well when given the chance to be in the offense. Drew is a great kid that loves his teammates and wants to compete at the highest level he can. Drew is well liked by everyone and will be hard to replace. A great young man from a great family, I wish him the best moving forward. I know he will be successful no matter where he lands and will be loved by his colleagues. I want to thank his family for all their support over the years and thousands of miles driven to support Drew and the team."
Just three minutes into the half Stephen Fite took a shot, sending the ball over the goal. Then, eight minutes later at the 56th minute mark, the Ravens took the lead. The play started with Usman Kamara receiving the ball just past half-field as the Ravens cleared the ball out of their defense. Kamara then turned with the ball and sent the ball forward as Jordan Bossman was making an overlapping run. With the ball going forward, Bossman used his speed to get past the Spartan defenders and beat everyone to the ball. Bossman then took one touch to send the ball closer to goal. With the Spartan goalkeeper coming out, Bossman beat him to the ball and slid the ball on his inside into the opposite side goal post and into the goal.
Anderson only took two more shots before the 82nd minute. At that time, Fite extended the Ravens' lead to 2-0. The goal came off a double assist by Kamara and Victor Silva. Kamara found himself with the ball and was able to beat his defender and sent the ball forward to Silva, who was waiting just inside the 18-yard box. Silva's only touch went across the goal, in front of the diving goalkeeper to Fite. Fite volleyed the bouncing ball off his left foot, sending the ball toward the goal. The ball hit just under the crossbar, making it bounce straight down into the goal.
Anderson ended the game leading the Spartans eight shots to four, not allowing Manchester a single shot in the second half. Both the Ravens shots on goal found their way into the back of the net. Fite led the Ravens in shots, taking four. Bossman had two shots. Matthew Murray, and Kamara each took one shot. Drew Vaughn, Fite and Caleb Gonser led the Ravens with three intercepts.
"Sometimes we start slow, and it could have cost us early," AU coach Scott Fridley said. "Manchester is a tough team to solve, and they will bury you if you're not careful. We played well for about 20 minutes in the first half, but we were able to keep the ball and be patient in the second half. A better second half showed composed players and a couple of nice goals. I am proud of the boys and their willingness to listen and keep learning. Jordan had a nice finish to get us on the board, and Stephen was in the right place to get an insurance goal. Onto the next day."
The Ravens find themselves on the road for their last two games. Rose-Hulman (10-4-1, 7-0) currently leads the conference standings while Hanover (10-4-1, 6-1) holds second. On Saturday, the Ravens are heading to Hanover at 3:30 p.m.
