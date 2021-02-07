Kristin Dubois’ 3-pointer with 9:11 remaining in the fourth quarter capped a 19-2 run, and the Anderson University women’s basketball team beat Rose-Hulman 54-43 on Saturday in Terre Haute for its fourth consecutive victory.
“I absolutely love this team, but they are the most perplexing team I have ever coached,” AU coach Lindsay Shade said in a school release. “When I challenge them and they set their minds to something, they can be the most committed and determined group of women. It’s a matter of sustaining that level of focus for 40 minutes.”
Lexi Dellinger led the Ravens (4-3) with 19 points, and former Madison-Grant star Hannah Hawkins added 10 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Former Lapel star Makynlee Taylor chipped in five points and three steals.
The Fightin’ Engineers (0-3) used a 10-0 run to take a 22-14 lead with 7:37 remaining in the second period, but AU soon clamped down on defense. Rose-Hulman took a 31-26 lead with 2:11 left in the first half, then didn’t score again for the next 7:06 of game time.
“I thought we started the game with much better energy and intensity, but then we stopped competing and doing the things that make us successful,” Shade said. “Our defensive effort was non-existent. Rose-Hulman was outplaying and outhustling us for the last 15 minutes of the first half, and it showed.”
Rose Burnham, who led the Engineers with 10 points, broke the slump with a pair of free throws for her team’s only points of the third quarter. Then the Ravens held Rose-Hulman scoreless for an additional 7:09.
The Engineers shot just 30.8% overall (16-of-52) and 5-of-21 (23.8%) from 3-point range. They were 6-for-6 at the free-throw line.
Anderson shot 39.2% (20-of-51) from the floor and 4-of-17 (23.5%) from beyond the arc. The Ravens were 10-of-15 at the charity stripe and won the rebounding battle 37-32.
“I challenged them at halftime, and our defensive effort in the second half was outstanding,” Shade said. “I am proud of their resilience and determination to find a way to get the job done, but we need to get to a spot where we can put a complete game together.”
Anderson visits Bluffton on Friday at 7 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
ANDERSON 79, ROSE-HULMAN 71
Former Lapel star Austin Lyons scored 20 points at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium as the Ravens’ snapped a two-game losing streak.
“We played with a lot of character (on Saturday) to come back on a short turnaround and execute as well as we did,” Anderson coach Owen Handy said in a school release. “We showed great patience on offense and consistently got quality shots. Austin Lyons adds another dimension for us at the offensive end with his ability to read screens and shoot off the move.”
Rose-Hulman (6-2) led by nine points early, but Lyons put AU (5-3) in front with a pair of free throws to make it 34-33 with 44 seconds left in the first half. Fred Shropshire added a 3-pointer before intermission, and the Ravens never trailed again.
Lyons, playing in his first home game of the season, shot 6-of-10 overall and 4-of-5 from 3-point range. He was joined in double figures by Gavin Dowling and former Liberty Christian star Ronny Williams with 14 points each. Shropshire was 3-of-4 from beyond the arc and finished with 11 points.
Coming off the bench for the first time this year, Williams added four rebounds, four assists and four steals while shooting 4-of-5 from the field in 29 minutes.
“We got contributions from everyone (on Saturday),” Handy said. “Phil Bessick is a guy who could easily get frustrated or discouraged with his role right now. He shows up every day with a positive attitude, works hard and is mentally prepared. He gave us four huge minutes defensively in the second half. Good teams must have great players, but good teams also have guys who are committed, selfless and ready. We have had a lot of those guys over the years, and Phil is that guy for us right now.”
Anderson was 12-of-23 (52.2%) from 3-point range and shot 54.2% (26-of-48) overall. They Ravens were 15-of-17 at the free-throw line.
Craig McGee led the Fightin’ Engineers with 21 points, and Zach Callahan finished with 10. The visitors shot just 40.3% (25-of-62) from the floor and 3-of-17 (17.6%) behind the arc. They were 18-of-21 at the charity stripe and won the rebounding battle 31-28.
“We started slowly defensively (Saturday), without the intensity level or communication we needed to be good,” Handy said. “We got beat on some easy weak-side backdoors down the stretch when we got caught ball watching. In between, we played as well defensively as we have all year.”
The Ravens host Bluffton on Friday at 6:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
The Ravens lost a pair of matches against Mount St. Joseph by identical scores of 3-1 at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium. The Lions (7-3, 4-1 HCAC) took the first match by scores of 25-17, 20-25, 25-22 and 25-13. The visitors won the second match by scores of 25-20, 25-20, 22-25 and 25-23.
“We had some positives from (Saturday’s) matches, but unfortunately, our lack of discipline seems to outshine those great moments,” AU coach Tami Miller said in a school release. “We see the potential that this team has in spurts, but we need to find the fortitude to play solid for an entire match. I applaud our team and the fight they continue to show in every match.”
In the first match, Tess Perdue led the Ravens with 12 kills and added three aces. Ashlyn Transier and Jimena Montano added 10 kills each, Kate Todd had 24 assists and three aces, Erin Roach shared the team lead with 15 digs and added three aces and Felicity Bontrager finished with six kills and 11 digs. Brooke Troyer added 15 digs, and Kaycie Gates had 11 digs and nine assists.
In the non-conference contest, Shaylen Perry led Anderson with 16 kills. Bontrager contributed 11 kills and four aces, Gates had 19 assists and Todd dished out 17 helpers. Sydney McClain added 10 kills, and Troyer had 15 digs.
The Ravens (1-6, 0-4) host Defiance for a doubleheader Wednesday at 6 p.m.
