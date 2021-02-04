Lexi Dellinger scored 21 points, and the Anderson University women’s basketball team won its third straight game Thursday with a 56-43 decision against Rose-Hulman at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
Dellinger shot 8-of-13 from the floor and 4-of-7 from 3-point range. She also had seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot during a solid all-around floor game. Jade Shipley was 3-of-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 11 points, and former Madison-Grant star Hannah Hawkins pulled down 10 rebounds to go with four blocked shots, three steals and two points.
The Ravens were 10-of-25 (40%) from 3-point range and shot 42.9% (21-of-49) overall. AU (3-3) also won the rebounding battle 36-20 and had 14 steals and 14 assists.
Jordan Barlow led the Fightin’ Engineers with 20 points and shot 10-of-14 from the floor. The rest of the team combined to shoot 8-for-34.
Rose-Hulman (0-2) shot just 37.5% overall (18-of-48) and was 4-of-10 (40%) from 3-point range. There were just 10 combined free-throw attempts. Anderson was 4-for-6, and the Engineers were 3-for-4.
Former Lapel star Makynlee Taylor finished with two points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 24 minutes for the Ravens.
AU travels to Rose-Hulman on Saturday at 1 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
ROSE-HULMAN 87, ANDERSON 72
Former Lapel star Austin Lyons scored 21 points in his season debut, but the Ravens (4-3) dropped their second straight road game.
Lyons was 7-of-10 from the floor and 3-of-4 from 3-point range in 22 minutes off the bench. Gavin Dowling added 17 points, and Cade Gentry finished with 11.
Former Liberty Christian star Ronny Williams, AU’s leading scorer this season, was held scoreless in 15 minutes.
Rose-Hulman (6-1) had four players in double figures. Craig McGee, Terry Hicks and Jackson Kabrick scored 13 points each, and Dillon Duff added 12.
The Ravens shot 44.1% (26-of-59) from the floor and 5-of-19 (26.3%) from 3-point range. They were 15-for-22 at the free-throw line.
The Engineers shot a blistering 59.3% (35-of-59) overall and were 7-of-19 (36.8%) from beyond the arc. They were 10-of-16 at the charity stripe.
Anderson hosts Rose-Hulman on Saturday at 1 p.m.
