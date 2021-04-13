ANDERSON -- Anderson University football standout Alex Barnett earned the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, which was announced by the conference Tuesday.
Mount St. Joseph University (1-4) fought past Anderson (1-4) with a 49-30 victory Saturday.
Barnett took a kickoff to the house for 94 yards. The senior from McCordsville totaled 166 kick return yards on five kickoffs. Barnett also added a reception for 9 yards.
The Ravens' season is over after this week's game against Hanover was canceled.
Fort, Bentley earn All-HCAC honors
AU women's soccer standouts Taylor Fort of Pendleton Heights and Nadia Bentley each earned all-HCAC honors, announced by the conference Tuesday.
Fort garnered second-team all-conference recognition while Bentley received all-HCAC Honorable Mention.
"It's great to see Taylor and Nadia be recognized by the conference for their impact all season," Ravens coach Jennifer Myhre said.
Fort notched three goals and three assists for nine points, leading the Ravens in each category. Among HCAC leaders, Fort tied for fifth in assists, tied for ninth in points and tied for 10th in goals. Fort started in all nine matches. She contributed 19 shots and 12 shots on goal.
"Taylor transferred in and really transitioned well into the team, making a difference in our attack with her technical ability and speed of play," Myhre said. "She's a complete player with not only the ability to finish but to also create opportunities for others."
Bentley started in all nine matches on the defensive line. Anderson's defense put together a goals against average of 1.187, which ranked fifth in the conference. Bentley competed in 871 minutes.
"This year, Nadia slid inside to the center back position and was the anchor to our defense," Myhre said. "I love Nadia's mentality to go all in and battle all game long. She truly has a defender's mentality to challenge and chase down everything and reads the game really well.
"Beyond the field, (Taylor and Nadia) have the competitive mindset to keep stretching and are great teammates as well."
Vaughn, Frost receive All-HCAC honorable mention
AU men's soccer standouts Drew Vaughn and Regan Frost each received all-HCAC honorable mention, announced by the conference Monday.
Vaughn started in all 10 matches and competed in all 920 minutes on the defensive line. The freshman from Beavercreek, Ohio, led the Ravens with 19 steals and 22 intercepts. Vaughn recorded three defensive saves. He put together two critical defensive saves in a 0-0 tie against Defiance.
Frost notched three goals and three assists for nine points. The sophomore from Yorktown led the Ravens and tied for fifth in the HCAC in assists. Frost competed in 10 matches and started in nine. He tallied 22 shots and 11 shots on goal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.