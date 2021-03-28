DEFIANCE, Ohio -- The Anderson University baseball team earned a split with Defiance in Saturday's Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader.
Defiance (4-8) took a 5-4 win in Game 1. Anderson (8-5) secured a 6-5 victory in Game 2.
Justin Reed belted a two-run single and racked up four steals in the opener. Grahm Reedy, Tyler Burton, Jason Hall-Manley, Tyler Smitherman and Daleville's T.J. Price rounded out Anderson's six hits with singles.
Kennedy Parker struck out seven batters, issued two walks and gave up four runs (two earned) on seven hits in six innings. Cole Whitlock fanned a batter, yielded a walk and allowed one run on one hit in two innings.
Branton Sanders smashed a solo home run for the Ravens in Game 2. Reed ripped a three-run double, going 2-for-4 at the plate. Jonathan Willoughby added a double. Reedy and Pendleton Heights' Rene Casas Jr. rounded out Anderson's six hits with singles.
Kasey Henderson (3-1) captured the win. He punched out five batters, issued no walks and surrendered three runs on four hits in seven innings. Smitherman picked up his second save. He struck out two batters, gave up two walks and allowed two runs on three hits in two innings.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
FRANKLIN -- Franklin snapped a tie for fourth-place in the HCAC standings with a 2-0 victory against Anderson.
Lilly Haines scored in the 20th minute for the Grizzlies (4-2). The Ravens (3-3) had three opportunities for an equalizer in the first half but were unable to capitalize.
AU got another chance early in the second half with a shot by Kaitlyn Miller, but the Grizzlies goalkeeper was able to make the save. In the 61st minute, Haines once again found the back of the net for the final goal.
Both teams recorded seven shots, with the Ravens hitting three on frame, while the Grizzlies had five. Both the Grizzlies goalkeeper, and the Ravens goalkeeper, Elizabeth Graham, saved three shots.
Miller and Pendleton Heights' Taylor Fort led the Ravens with two shots each.
The Ravens will be back in action Wednesday at Rose-Hulman (6-1).
MEN'S SOCCER
FRANKLIN -- The Grizzlies made it a sweep of AU teams with a 3-1 victory against the men.
In a match that saw a total of 32 shots, the Grizzlies (2-5-1) were able to capitalize on their opportunities. In the 39th minute, the Grizzlies recorded their first goal, with Issac Gleitz finding the back of the net.
In the 80th minute, Regan Frost assisted on a goal by Iley McQuiddy for the equalizer.
But just a minute later, the Grizzlies got their winning goal with a shot by Jacob Thompson. Thompson also scored in the 86th minute for the final margin.
The Ravens (1-4-1) outshoot the Grizzlies 25-7, putting 11 shots on goal. Three Ravens -- R.J. Macomber, Anderson High School's Wes Erny and Frost -- each had four shots, with Frost having two on goal.
Ravens goalkeeper Danny Moro-Medina made two saves.
The Ravens host Rose-Hulman (7-0-1) on Wednesday in their final game of the regular season.
