DEFIANCE, Ohio -- Defiance College surged to a 30-0 halftime lead en route to a 42-19 victory against the Anderson University football team Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets (2-3) outgained the Ravens (1-3) by a 523-324 margin. Defiance converted seven of 18 (38.9%) third downs while Anderson converted four of 17 (23.5%) third downs.
Reggie Lipscomb rushed for 67 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. He also had 12 catches for 36 yards, finishing with 103 all-purpose yards.
Tyson Harley threw for 267 yards and a touchdown. The sophomore from New Palestine completed 37-of-59 (62.7%) attempts.
James Tucker led the team with nine receptions for 77 yards. Zac Tallent tallied four receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown. Lapel's Noah Frazier recorded had seven receptions for 57 yards, and Alex Barnett finished with five receptions for 49 yards.
Colin McCaffrey had a team-high nine tackles, including one for a loss. Jawan Coney finished with eight tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.
Sam Feola added eight tackles, 1.5 for losses. Anderson Prep's Malandric Skipper-Blair turned in seven tackles and a sack. Juancarlos Ramirez had six tackles, and Sean McSmith, Braden Mikel and Tristan Chambers finished with five tackles apiece.
Hayden Lee intercepted a pass, and Joe Derrick broke up a pass. Chambers and Dean Foundos each recorded a tackle for a loss.
Bryce Williams converted his only extra-point attempt. Foundos delivered three punts, averaging 38.3 yards. He also pinned a punt inside the 20.
The Ravens host Hanover (3-0) next Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
LEXINGTON -- Transylvania swept AU by scores of 16-1 and 11-10.
The Pioneers (11-3) jumped out to an 8-2 lead after two innings in Game 2. But the Ravens (10-8) chipped away at the deficit before the rally fell just short.
In Game 1, Grahm Reedy, Justin Reed, Daleville's Josh Price, Tyler Burton and Bennie Day each singled. Reed added an RBI.
In Game 2, Burton went 2-for-4 with a double and scored four runs. Jason Hall-Manley finished 2-for-4 with three RBI. Daleville's T.J. Price went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Day and Pendleton Heights' Rene Casas Jr. each belted two-run doubles. Reed and Tyler Smitherman rounded out Anderson's 10 hits with singles.
Cole Whitlock struck out two batters, issued two walks and gave up one run on two hits in four innings.
Anderson takes on Mount St. Joseph (8-9) for a doubleheader Monday at 1 p.m.
