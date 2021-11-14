NORTH MANCHESTER -- Manchester outlasted the Anderson University football team 3-0 on Saturday to the reclaim The Bronze Ball in the season finale for both teams.
The Ravens (1-9, 1-7 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) outgained the hosts 258-182 but turned the ball over five times.
The Spartans (3-7, 3-4) had just one turnover.
AU quarterback Tyson Harley threw for 202 yards, and wide receiver Zac Tallent again was the top target with seven catches for 104 yards.
Caden Robinson led the Ravens' rushing attack with 57 yards.
Cayden Sotelo maded 11 tackles to pace the defense, and Jawan Coney added 10 stops and 1.5 sacks.
Ross Watson had six tackles, a fumble recovery, a half-sack and 1.5 tackles for loss. Brandon Goodman added five tackles, two for loss, and two pass breakups.
Javonte Malone and Collin McCaffrey each finished with six tackles, and Tristan Chambers and Caden McClain had five each.
Sam Feola blocked a kick and had one sack, and Connor Huffman finished with one sack.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
ADA, Ohio -- Lexi Dellinger posted a double-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals, but AU dropped a 67-55 decision against Ohio Northern.
The Polar Bears (1-0) won the rebounding battle 61-42, including 20 offensive rebounds and a 12-2 advantage on second-chance points.
Payton Moore added 12 points and two blocks for the Ravens (0-2), and former Lapel star Makynlee Taylor added eight points.
Brynn Beard, Jade Shipley and Reese Colclesser finished with six points each for AU.
Ohio Northern shot 33.8% (25-of-47) from the field, and the Ravens hit just 27.9% (19-of-68) of their field goal attempts.
Anderson takes on Wittenberg (1-0) in the Wittenberg Tip-Off on Friday at 7 p.m. in Springfield, Ohio.
