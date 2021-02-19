Former Pendleton Heights star Mark Albers poured in 21 points, and Hanover snapped Anderson University’s three-game winning streak with a 78-54 decision Friday.
Fred Shropshire led the Ravens (7-4) with 13 points, and former Liberty Christian star Ronny Williams added 12. But the visitors shot just 33.3% (19-of-57) from the field and were outscored by 12 points in each half.
Williams added six rebounds, five assists and three steals but shot just 4-for-12 from the floor. He was 3-of-7 from 3-point range. Shropshire was 5-of-9 overall and 3-of-4 from behind the arc. Anderson shot 8-for-21 (38.1%) from the 3-point line and was 8-of-13 at the charity stripe.
Albers’ big game included a team-high eight rebounds, and he was 10-of-14 from the floor. The Panthers (6-4) shot 60% (33-of-55) overall and 8-of-15 (53.3%) from the perimeter. Hanover shot just six free throws, making four.
AU’s only leads came at 3-0 and 3-2. The Ravens were outrebounded 33-29.
Anderson hosts the Panthers for the season finale at 4 p.m. Sunday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
HANOVER 80, ANDERSON 62
Lexi Dellinger scored 15 points to lead the Ravens on Senior Night at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium. No other AU player reached double figures, but Allie Owens and Mariah Clemons scored nine points each.
Anderson trailed just 40-37 at halftime but scored only six points in the third quarter. The Ravens shot 39.1% (18-of-46) from the field and were 4-of-12 (33.3%) from 3-point range and 22-of-32 at the free-throw line.
Savannah Courtney led the Panthers (5-3) with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Anna Bauer added 17 points, and Skylar Sahatjian finished with 11.
Former Frankton star Addie Gardner scored two points and added a rebound, an assist and a blocked shot in 16 minutes for Hanover.
The visitors shot 54.2% (32-of-59) from the floor and were 7-of-14 from the perimeter and 9-of-17 at the charity stripe.
Former Lapel star Makynlee Taylor had seven points, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal for AU, and former Madison-Grant star Hannah Hawkins finished with four points, five rebounds, a steal and two blocked shots for the Ravens.
The Ravens visit Hanover for the season finale on Sunday at 2 p.m.
