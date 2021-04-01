ANDERSON -- Rose-Hulman rained on the Anderson University men's soccer team's senior day celebration Wednesday, posting a 4-1 victory at Machholtz Stadium.
"I thought we had moments of brilliance," Ravens coach Scott Fridley said. "In the second half down 1-2, I felt we were in a good place, with chances to tie up the game.
"Unfortunate breakdowns caused us to lose touch with the end of the game. The third goal finished us off at the end. There were parts of the game that I finally felt like we had some rhythm and looked like a soccer team."
The Ravens (1-6-1) stayed with the Fightin' Engineers (8-0-1) for much of the first half, often finding themselves on the defensive side of things. In the first half alone, the Engineers had 12 shots, while the Ravens only had one.
The Engineers were able to break Anderson's strong defensive stand in the 42nd minute with a goal by Jackson Sedia -- the only score before intermission.
In the 53rd minute, the Engineers built their lead to 2-0 with a goal by Brevin Lacy.
The Ravens wasted no time to hand the attack back. Drew Vaughn ended the shutout, finding the back of the net in the 59th minute off a corner kick by Grant Conklin.
But Rose-Hulman answered in the 73rd minute on goal by Jacob Dirienzo and Sam Alvares rounded up the scoring in the 84th minute. Pendleton Heights' Kai Moore is a starting defenseman for the Engineers, who lead the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
At halftime, the Ravens honored their two seniors, Anderson High School's Wes Erny and Crawfordsville's Malik Gayler. Erny has tallied 12 goals and six assists for 30 points in his career. He has played in 45 matches and started in 35. Gayler has competed in 25 matches and started in two.
"I am so proud of Wes and Malik as we celebrate them and say thank you for four great years with us," Fridley said. "They are great young men, and we will miss them."
The Ravens will close out the 2020-21 season Friday with a trip to Manchester (5-3). Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
TERRE HAUTE -- AU played 90 strong minutes against Rose-Hulman, but the Engineers were able to push in the only goal for a 1-0 victory.
"I was extremely pleased with how we played," Ravens coach Jennifer Myhre said. "We came with energy and intensity, stepping strong defensively as a team and having a collective mindset to attack. We played quick and simple, finding some good runs into the box."
The Ravens' defense held strong. Through a scoreless first half, the Ravens(3-4) were able to hold the Engineers (7-1) to eight shots, while the Ravens took four.
The lone goal came off the foot of Rose-Hulman's Mariah Mufich in the 84th minute.
The Ravens were outshot 21-7, but goalkeeper Elizabeth Graham made nine saves.
"Elizabeth had a great performance and came up with some key saves to keep us in the game," Mhyre said.
Jessica Pulaski and Corissa Horton led the Ravens with two shots each, both of Horton's were on frame.
"Soccer is a game of chances and unfortunate that they slipped one in, and we had some close ones ourselves," Mhyre said. "I was proud of our fight and effort and look forward to continuing this mindset as we head into Friday's game."
The Ravens will close out the 2020-21 regular season Friday at Mount St. Joseph (3-3). Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.