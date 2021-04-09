CINCINNATI -- After a tough fight that included a 45-minute lightning delay, the Anderson University women's soccer team lost a 2-1 decision against Mount St. Joseph in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference postseason on Thursday.
The Ravens (3-5-1) faced a strong Lions defense at the outset. Mount St. Joseph (4-3-1) capitalized on its opportunities, with Lauren Haynes finding the back of the net first just 12 minutes, 10 seconds into the game. Jodie Weimer added to the lead with a goal in the 19th minute.
The Ravens' first shot came in the 23rd minute by Kaitlyn Revell, and Anderson got on the board in the 35th minute when Harper Manion laid back a pass to Corissa Horton, who took the shot on the 20-yard line that went high and right in-between the goalpost and the Lions' goalkeepers' hands.
Right after the Ravens goal, both teams were sent into the locker rooms for a 45-minute lightning delay.
After the delay, the Ravens were outshot 3-1 in the 11 minutes remaining in the first half, but a save by Elizabeth Graham kept the deficit at one goal.
There were only three shots over the final 45 minutes. Pendleton Heights' Taylor Fort took the Ravens' only shot. Fort's shot was on frame in the 87th minute, but was saved by the Lions' goalkeeper.
AU finished with five shots with two on goal, while the Lions had 10 with four on goal. Both teams took three corner kicks each. Ravens goalkeepers Graham and Mallory Housman each recorded one save. Revell led the Ravens with two shots.
For the season, Fort led the team with a total of three goals and three assists. Graham led the team with 22 saves over 643 minutes.
The Ravens also bid farewell to four seniors -- Jessica McNeil, Sarah Sexton, Tori Baver and Tyller Leath.
MEN'S SOCCER
BLUFFTON, Ohio -- AU freshman Iley MvQuiddy off an assist by Drew Vaughn, but the Ravens dropped a 4-1 decision against Bluffton in an HCAC postseason match.
The Beavers (2-6-2) outshot the Ravens 21-8 and held a 9-5 advantage in shots on goal. 1-8-1
Vaughn tallied two shots. Grant Conklin, Anderson High School's Wes Erny, Stephen Fite, Caleb Gonser and McQuiddy each registered shots on goal. Regan Frost also recorded a shot.
Danny Moro-Medina saved five of the nine shots he faced. Josh Brown came on in relief for the final 6:51.
The Ravens (1-8-1) said goodbye to seniors Erny and Malik Gayler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.