RICHMOND -- The Anderson University baseball team fought to a split with Earlham during Saturday's Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader.
Earlham (6-2) fended off Anderson (4-4) with a 4-3 win in Game 1. The Ravens secured a 6-3 victory in Game 2.
"We are doing a lot of things really well, and we have played four really good teams out of the gate, but we have to learn to close the door and not give up the big innings by executing the things within our control," Ravens coach Mathew Bair said. "I see us making strides every game, and I do believe we will be a tough team to beat by the end of the year, but we need to keep maturing, both fundamentally and emotionally to keep the inches of momentum within a game going our way. This includes all phases of the game: on the mound, in the field and at the plate. I'm proud of our guys, and we will get there."
Grahm Reedy went 4-for-4 to lead the offense in Game 1. Daleville's T.J. Price finished 2-for-4. M.J. Furnish provided a double while Branton Sanders, Jason Hall-Manley and Tyler Smitherman rounded out Anderson's 10 hits with singles. Hall-Manley and Smitherman each drove in runs.
Kennedy Parker (0-1) struck out five batters, issued three walks and allowed four runs on seven hits in seven innings. Smitherman allowed one walk and no hits in one inning of relief.
Hall-Manley went 2-for-3 in Game 2. Jonathan Willoughby finished 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run single. Sanders contributed a double while Furnish and Bennie Day rounded out Anderson's seven hits with singles. Sanders, Reedy, Justin Reed and Furnish each added RBI.
Kasey Henderson (2-1) captured the win. He fanned eight batters, yielded two walks and gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits in 7.1 innings. Smitherman picked up his first save of the season. He punched out three batters, issued a walk and allowed zero hits in 1.2 scoreless innings.
MEN'S SOCCER
CINCINNATI -- The Ravens come home with their first victory of the season with a 6-2 rout of Mount St. Joseph.
"I am so proud of the boys working so hard to stick with things," AU coach Scott Fridley said. "Mount St. Joseph is a hard place to play, and Coach Rudy always has his boys ready to play. We have struggled finding the goal all season. It felt like the frustration of the season came out of the boys (on Saturday). I am very pleased with these fellas."
In the first half, Regan Frost got the action started in the 19th minute off an assist from Sam Rowlison.
The Ravens (1-4-2) added to their lead just two minutes later. A goal-kick from Danny Moro-Medina made it to the 50-yard line, where Iley McQuiddy was able to flick it on with a header up to R.J. Macomber who out ran the Lions defense and took a one-touch shot to make it 2-0.
A foul by the Lions (2-3-1) in the 54th minute gave the Ravens a penalty kick, and Frost recorded his second goal for a 3-0 lead. Almost immediately after the kickoff, Anderson High School's Wes Erny got his name on the board with a shot from inside the 18-yard box, and it was 4-0 in the 55th minute.
A pass from Frost to McQuiddy to the top of the 18-yard box in the 61st minute gave the Ravens their fifth goal. The Ravens' sixth and final goal came in the 64th minute as Erny earned his second score off an assist from Matt Thompson.
Mount St. Joseph was able to end the Ravens' shutout with goals in the 67th and 87th minute.
The Ravens finished with 19 shots, 13 on goal, while the Lions recorded 22 shots with 10 on goal. Anderson goalkeeper Moro-Medina recorded seven saves.
"Danny was great again," Fridley said. "He had three intercepts and was very active in the box."
Drew Vaughn led the Ravens with three steals.
The Ravens travel to Manchester University (3-2) on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
