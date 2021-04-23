TERRE HAUTE -- The Anderson University softball team cruised past Rose-Hulman (8-17) by scores of 11-1 and 3-2 to sweep a non-conference doubleheader Thursday.
Pendleton Heights' Chloe Closser went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and four RBI in Game 1. Anderson Prep's Aimee Cook was 2-for-2. PH's Jayden Brown, Kyleigh Lowry and Shenandoah's Faith Muterspaugh each produced doubles while Katelynn Campbell, Taylor Johnson, PH's Ally Hall and Alysa Marcin rounded out Anderson's 12 hits with singles. Johnson, PH's Brianna Bell, Muterspaugh, Hall and Cook each drove in runs.
Cook (1-1) got the win in the circle. She struck out two batters and allowed one run on eight hits in five innings.
Ashley Wheeler went 2-for-3 with an RBI single in Game 2. Samantha Herron, Anna Jones and Arial Keown out Anderson's five hits with singles.
Makayla Durick (2-0) secured the win. She issued one walk and gave up one run on six hits in 4 2/3 innings. Alexandria' sAlexis Bean picked up her first save of the season. She fanned one batter and surrendered an unearned run on two hits in 2 1/3 innings.
The Ravens (8-14) travel to Adrian College (14-8) on Sunday at 1 p.m.
BASEBALL
BLUFFTON -- Bluffton (12-16) recorded a 5-0 win against AU (15-11).
Jose Olivo tossed three scoreless innings in his start. He struck out one batter and issued two walks.
Daleville's T.J. Price contributed a single. Justin Reed drew two walks while M.J. Furnish, PH's Rene Casas Jr. and Alexandria's Rylan Metz each tallied walks. Branton Sanders was hit by a pitch. Casas Jr., Price, Reed and Sanders each stole bases.
Anderson hosts Earlham (16-11) for a doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m.
