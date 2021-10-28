ANDERSON -- The Anderson University volleyball team took down rival Manchester 22-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-23 on Wednesday in O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
With the win, Anderson (11-12, 4-4) clinched a berth into the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament as a No. 5 seed.
Anderson recognized Felicity Bontrager, Kaycie Gates, Melanie Marchena, Alexis Sorrell and Brooke Troyer for Senior Night. The Ravens also celebrated two milestones that were achieved earlier this year. Gates broke the 1,000-assist barrier while Troyer eclipsed the 1,000-dig barrier.
"I am so proud of the fight and grit that our girls show every time they step on the court," AU coach Tami Miller said. "I am especially happy for our seniors that got a win on Senior Night and secured a spot in the conference tournament. Offensively, we were led by Sydney McClain, Shay Perry and Ashlyn Transier. Our backcourt was led by senior Brooke Troyer and Tess Perdue."
During the first set, Anderson jumped out to a 4-0 lead and also held an 8-3 lead. Manchester (11-14, 3-5) chipped away and tied the set at 18-all and eventually took a 22-20 lead. The Ravens evened the score at 22-all, but the Spartans scored the next three points and took the first set with Helaina Walters capping off the set with an ace. Manchester hit .225 in the first set.
Anderson held control of the next two sets, hitting .294 and .353, respectively. Both teams saw a more competitive fourth set as both teams were tied at 23-all. The Ravens capped off a 25-23 set win to clinch the match with consecutive kills from Shaylen Perry and Tess Perdue. On the match, Anderson posted a .232 attack percentage while Manchester finished with a .149 hitting percentage.
Sydney McClain led the Ravens with 12 kills. Perdue notched 10 kills and 16 digs. Gates and Hannah Rady dished out 31 assists and 17 assists, respectively. Troyer scattered 18 digs. Perry produced eight kills and a .333 attack percentage. Jimena Montano smashed nine kills while Bontrager also turned in eight kills. Erin Roach provided 10 digs and four aces. Ashlyn Transier contributed six kills and a .308 hitting percentage.
Anderson's seniors reflected on their Senior Night experience.
"It was surreal to see my time playing volleyball come full circle," Marchena said. "We have spent a lot of time (in O.C. Lewis Gymnasium) as a team and to know that (Wednesday) was the last time us five would play (in O.C. Lewis Gymnasium) was bittersweet. We made it to the tournament, so we aren't done yet, but (Wednesday) was one step to closing the chapter of volleyball in my life, and it felt very surreal."
"Volleyball has taught me more than I can imagine about determination and perseverance," Gates said. "I feel beyond blessed to have shared the court with these four amazing women during my time at AU. Volleyball will be dearly missed in my life, but I couldn't have asked for a better way to go out than with this team and with these people."
"I loved being able to play my Senior Night game with the girls I came into college with as freshmen," Troyer said. "We all worked awesome together as a team, and I could not be happier for how (Wednesday) played out."
"I am so thankful for my volleyball experience," Bontrager said. "When I started playing volleyball when I was 8, I never would've imagined how much this game would give to me. I'm so thankful for the friendships I've gained through this game. I'm just very thankful for all of my teammates and coaches over the years, especially everyone who has played a role in my AUVB career."
In addition to celebrating Senior Night, Alexis Sorrell has been playing in memory of her heavenly mother Robyn Sorrell.
"Four years ago, if you would have asked me what volleyball meant to me, I would have a completely different answer than what I do today," Alexis Sorrell said. "As I have my Senior Night, I've been reflecting. I don't love volleyball because of playing but because of the people, the friendships made, the memories, the support system I have gained, the life lessons learned and the outlet it has given me for the past 11 years. I still remember the day my mom drove me to my first practice in fifth grade, the excitement and nervousness I felt and her trying to calm me down. I wish so badly my mom was here (for Senior Night) with my dad. I know she's with me and proud of me for sticking to it to the end. Thank you, volleyball. Little did I know as an 11-year old how much this sport would impact my life."
Anderson takes on Transylvania (18-12, 6-2) in HCAC action to close out the regular season Saturday at 1 p.m. in Lexington, Kentucky.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
ANDERSON -- AU secured a fourth-place finish in the HCAC before heading into postseason play. The Ravens dropped a 3-2 decision against Rose-Hulman at the AU Women's Practice Fields.
Both teams had one shot each just over two minutes into the half. Rose-Hulman (11-2-2, 7-1-1) then went on an offensive attack, ripping off seven shots before finding the back of the net on their eighth. Christina Rogers gave the Fighitn' Engineers the lead in the 13th minute.
Rose-Hulman had two more shots before a battle in the midfield ensued. Then, in the 38th minute, Lauren Brown put the Ravens (7-7-2, 6-2-1) on the board off a Harper Manion assist, tying the game. It was the third time Brown has scored this year off a Manion assist.
As it looked like the game was heading into halftime tied 1-1, the Fightin' Engineers had other plans. In the 44th minute, the Fightin' Engineers took their second lead, this time by Megan Foder off a Jayden Gibson corner kick. The Ravens headed into halftime trailing the Fightin' Engineers 2-1.
Anderson applied the offensive pressure coming out of the half with Jessica Pulaski taking an immediate shot, hitting it out right.
Just over 10 minutes into the second half, the Ravens once again tied the game. This time with a goal in the 54th minute off a banger shot from Lillie Casey.
Anderson and Rose-Hulman continued their battle for third place in the remaining minute. A goal in the 71st minute for Rose-Hulman by Sarah Shoemaker was the game winner for the Fightin' Engineers. Christina Rogers assisted the goal. The Raven were unable to get another shot off before the final whistle.
The box score showed Rose-Hulman outshooting Anderson 18-6 with five shots on goal compared to the Ravens' three. Pulaski led the Ravens with two shots. Brown and Casey both hit their only shots into the back of the net. Izzy Wilson recorded her one shot on frame. Corissa Horton rounded out the Ravens' shots with one.
"Looking back on the conference regular season, this team has a lot to be proud of, with the most conference wins and competing with the best of them," AU coach Jennifer Myhre said. "This has been one of our most dynamic attacking groups, scoring on every conference team and having lots of players being involved. We had quality goals (Wednesday) from Lauren and Lillie, and the Lauren-Harper duo is connecting well.
"We are excited to extend our season together and look forward to hosting this weekend. Making it to the conference tournament is never taken for granted. I am proud of this team and the way they have come together and play for each other."
Fourth-seeded Anderson is set to host the fifth-seeded Transylvania Pioneers (9-5-2, 5-4-1) on Saturday in the first round of the HCAC tournament at 11 a.m. at Macholtz Stadium.
MEN'S SOCCER
TERRE HAUTE -- AU fell to Rose-Hulman 1-0 in the final HCAC regular season match-up.
Stephen Fite gave the Ravens (8-8-2, 5-2-2) an early look in the fourth minute but hit the shot out right. Both sides then battled for possession, with the Ravens and Fightin' Engineers (12-4-1, 9-0-0) both ripping off one shot between the fifth and 11th minute.
After the 11th minute, it was a defensively played game, with neither team allowing the other an offensive attack.
All changed in the 21st minute when the lone goal came in favor of the undefeated Fightin' Engineers. AJ Yilmaz of Rose-Hulman scored off a Takezo Kelly assist.
In the remainder of the half, Rose-Hulman took eight chances at goal and held the Ravens to just one.
The second half saw the Ravens playing defensively for most of the 45 minutes. Rose-Hulman allowed Anderson just two shots in the second half compared to its 10.
The second 45 minutes came and went with neither team finding the goal.
After the 90 minutes of play, Anderson recorded five shots versus Rose-Hulman's 22, nine of which were on goal. In goal, Danny Moro-Medina made eight crucial saves to keep the Ravens within reach. Fite led the Ravens with two shots. Drew Vaughn, Cameron Beadle and Matthew Murray each tabbed one shot. Dalton Grubbs led the Ravens with five steals. Usman Kamara provided three steals while Vaughn paced the Ravens with three intercepts.
"I hate that we lost this game on that type of breakdown, but I am proud we finished the game strong," AU coach Scott Fridley said. "We have struggled most of the year in finishing games. This is a hardworking fun group but young and still finding out who we are. We will rebound and be ready for Saturday."
The third-seeded Ravens turn their focus to Saturday as they are set to host sixth-seeded Bluffton (8-7, 4-5) in the opening round of the HCAC tournament. The match is set to begin at 2 p.m. at Macholtz Stadium.
