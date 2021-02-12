Ronny Williams poured in 32 points, and the Anderson University men’s basketball team outlasted Bluffton for an 85-76 overtime victory Friday at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
Williams, a former star at Liberty Christian, shot 12-of-16 from the field and 5-of-7 from 3-point range. In addition to his scoring exploits, he finished with five rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Gavin Dowling added 16 points and seven boards for the Ravens (6-3), who won their second straight game. Former Lapel star Austin Lyons was the final AU player in double figures with 12 points.
The Ravens shot a blistering 59.6% (24-of-57) from the field and were nine of 21 (42.9%) from 3-point range. AU struggled at the free-throw line, shooting 8-of-14 (57.1%).
AJ Kenney scored 30 points to lead Bluffton (10-2), and Dezman Brown added 10. The Beavers were also hot from the floor, shooting 53.4% (31-of-58). But the visitors were just 3-of-15 (20%) from 3-point range and 11-of-17 (64.7%) at the charity stripe.
Anderson barely won the rebounding battle 28-27.
The Ravens travel to Bluffton on Saturday at 7 p.m.
BLUFFTON 58, ANDERSON 45
Lexi Dellinger and Allie Owens scored nine points each to lead the Ravens (4-4), who saw a four-game winning streak come to an end.
Anderson shot just 33.3% (18-of-54) overall and was 1-of-13 (7.7%) from 3-point range. The Ravens were 8-of-12 (66.7%) at the free-throw line.
Former Madison-Grant star Hannah Hawkins led the Ravens with 13 rebounds and added two points, two steals and a block. Former Lapel star Makynlee Taylor had two points, a rebound and a steal in 12 minutes.
Brianna Gillig led Bluffton (13-3) with 17 points and seven rebounds. The Beavers shot 37.7% (23-of-61) from the field and were 8-of-26 (30.8%) beyond the 3-point arc. They shot just seven free throws, making four (57.1%).
Bluffton outrebounded AU 42-36.
The Ravens host the Beavers on Saturday at 2 p.m.
