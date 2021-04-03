ANDERSON -- Wittenberg turned in a sweep against the Anderson University softball team on Friday at the Raven Softball Field.
Wittenberg (11-3-1) locked up a 4-0 win against the Ravens (1-9) in Game 1 and then captured a 7-5 victory in Game 2.
In Game 1, Pendleton Heights' Jayden Brown went 2-for-3 while Anna Jones added a single. Alexis Kern allowed just a hit in two scoreless innings. Lexi Rankin (0-4) surrendered three unearned runs on two hits in two innings. Anderson Prep's Aimee Cook struck out a batter, issued a walk and gave up a run on five hits in three innings.
In Game 2, Pendleton Heights' Chloe Closser went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and two RBI for the Ravens. Pendleton Heights' Ally Hall and Noblesville's Kyleigh Lowry each finished 2-for-4 with an RBI. Shenandoah's Faith Muterspaugh contributed an RBI single. Brown went 2-for-4 while Taylor Johnson and Pendleton Heights' Amanda White rounded out Anderson's 12 hits with singles. Hall also stole two bases. Kern struck out a batter and allowed a hit in 3 2/3 scoreless innings.
MEN'S SOCCER
MANCHESTER -- Manchester topped AU 2-1 in the Ravens' regular-season finale.
The Spartans (6-3) seized an early 2-0 lead after scoring goals in the seventh and ninth minutes. Anderson (1-7-1) cut its deficit in half as R.J. Macomber assisted on a goal by Regan Frost in the 35th minute.
"I was very proud of the energy the last 70 minutes of the game," AU coach Scott Fridley said. "They got two early goals. A debatable penalty kick started things off and got us stirred up early. We settled down and really played the best we have this season, I think, in that stretch. Our defense played more complete and really worked for each other."
The Spartans outshot the Ravens 13-8 and held a 5-3 advantage in shots on goal.
Macomber, Frost and Drew Sonnefeldt each registered shots on goal. Sonnefeldt and Macomber tallied two shots apiece. Caleb Gonser, Victor Silva, Grant Conklin and Frost each contributed shots.
Danny Moro-Medina saved three of the five shots he faced.
The Ravens travel to Bluffton (1-6-2) in HCAC postseason action on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
"We had moments of brilliance again," Fridley said. "We just need to go to Bluffton on Thursday and play well."
