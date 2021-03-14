ANDERSON -- The Anderson University women's soccer team blanked Bluffton in a 1-0 Saturday at Macholtz Stadium.
Anderson (2-2, 2-2 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) kept Bluffton (0-4, 0-3) from registering a shot on goal. The Ravens outshot the Beavers 13-6 overall, with six shots on goal.
Taylor Baker delivered a header assisted by Nicole Miller during the 18th minute for the match's lone score.
"I was extremely pleased with the energy and focus we came out with," Ravens coach Jennifer Myhre said. "We were back to playing our style, and the combination play building up to the goal -- with Nicole getting forward -- was well timed, and Taylor following up and crashing the goal was an emphasis this week."
Players getting playing time on the defensive line included Nadia Bentley, Miller, Sarah Sexton, Jessica McNeil, Maggie Kolenic, Mandy Williams, Kaitlyn Miller and Breanna Montgomery. Elizabeth Graham and Mallory Housman put together the shutout in goal.
"The backline continues to battle hard together," Myhre said, "and it was great to get the shutout as well."
Pendleton Heights' Taylor Fort put both of her shots on frame. Baker, Corissa Horton and Kaitlyn Revell each recorded two shots and one shot on goal. Jessica Pulaski put her only shot on target. Tori Baver, Williams, Miller and Harper Manion each added shots.
Anderson recognized its five seniors Emily Albert, Baver, Tyller Leath, McNeil and Sexton before the game.
"(Saturday) was a great day to celebrate our seniors and win as a team for them," Myhre said. "They have each played with determination, heart and perseverance through everything, and (I) have loved seeing them grow as people and players over their time here. I know they will be successful in the game of life and am thankful for the ways they have impacted the team and have been #FAMILYSTRONG."
BASEBALL
FRANKLIN -- AU battled to a split with Franklin during a road doubleheader.
The Grizzlies (3-3) secured a 9-6 win in Game 1. The Ravens (2-2) then captured an 11-8 victory in Game 2.
M.J. Furnish went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI in the opener. Grahm Reedy finished 2-for-5 with two RBI, and Justin Reed was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Tyler Burton provided a double while Branton Sanders and Jason Hall-Manley rounded out Anderson's 12 hits with singles. Reed and Sanders each drove in a run. Sanders also stole two bases.
Reedy smashed a grand slam for the Ravens in Game 2. The sophomore from Yorktown went 3-for-6 with five RBI. Jonathan Willioughby finished 4-for-6, and Reed went 2-for-2 with four walks. Daleville's T.J. Price went 2-for-3 with a double. Sanders and former PH's Rene Casas Jr. both finished 2-for-5. Burton drove in two runs while Casas Jr. and Price each added RBI. Anderson put together 15 hits in Game 2. Sanders swiped three bases while Reed stole two bases.
Kasey Henderson (2-0) recorded the win. The senior from Muncie struck out 11 batters, issued four walks and gave up six runs (four earned) on three hits in six innings. Jacob Hoffman picked up his first save. He fanned three batters, yielded two walks and allowed zero runs on one hit in 1.2 innings.
SOFTBALL
ANDERSON -- Alma swept AU on Saturday at Raven Softball Field.
The Scots (5-3) powered to an 8-0 victory in five innings during Game 1 then secured a 6-4 win in Game 2.
Taylor Johnson contributed a double for the Ravens (0-2) in the opener, while PH's Ally Hall added a single.
Johnson finished 2-for-3 with a two-run single in Game 2. PH's Chloe Closser turned in an RBI single. PH's Jayden Brown, Shenandoah's Faith Muterspaugh and PH's Mickala Winans each tallied singles to round out Anderson's six hits.
MEN'S SOCCER
ANDERSON -- Bluffton University stopped AU and its aggressive attack for a 3-1 victory Saturday at Macholtz Stadium.
The Ravens (0-4) outshot the Beavers (1-2-1) by a 24-13 margin. Bluffton held an 8-6 advantage in shots on goal.
Drew Sonnefeldt found the back of the net for the Ravens. Sam Rowlison delivered the assist of a corner-kick pass.
Anderson High's Wes Erny put each of his four shots on target. Sonnefeldt contributed four shots and one shot on goal while Regan Frost produced three shots and one shot on goal. R.J. Macomber notched four shots, Victor Silva turned in three shots and Caleb Gonser registered two shots. Drew Vaughn, Rowlison, Grant Conklin and Stephen Fite each added shots.
Caleb Oliver saved four of the seven shots he faced. Vaughn also contributed a save for the Ravens. Danny Moro-Medina relieved the final 21 minutes, 38 seconds in goal for the Ravens.
