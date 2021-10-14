ANDERSON -- The Anderson University women's soccer team defeated Defiance in a high-scoring contest Wednesday. After 90 minutes of regulation time, the Ravens secured a 6-0 victory over the Yellow Jackets in a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference game that saw 49 Anderson shots.
Goals came quickly for the Ravens (5-5-2, 4-0-1 HCAC). From the opening minute, the Ravens dominated possession, keeping the ball on their offensive end for most of the game. The Ravens ripped off six shots, four on target, before finding the back of the net in the seventh minute.
Brooke Neu assisted Jessica Pulaski with a pass off the end line inside the 18-yard box to an on-running Pulaski who one-touched the shot through the Yellow Jackets (2-9, 0-5) goalkeepers' legs.
Anderson wasted no time taking more shots, and it was only a matter of minutes before it built on its lead. Pendleton Heights' Taylor Fort found the goal off a Harper Manion assist in the 11th minute. In a very similar play to the Ravens' first goal, Manion passed the ball to Fort from the end line, and Fort was able to send the ball just to the left of the diving goalkeeper.
Izzy Wilson then found herself a goal as Fort was on the opposite end this time with an assist in the 16th minute. Fort passed the ball to Wilson who was waiting on the left inside of the 18-yard box. Wilson took a touch to control the ball, a touch to get past the defender, one more to set herself up and then ripped a shot just off the ground into the inside corner of the goal, right between the post and the keeper. Just 16 minutes into the game the Ravens led the visiting Yellow Jackets 3-0.
As some time passed and the shots continued, the Ravens made multiple subs. With a whole new team on the field, the Ravens continued to search for more goals.
In the 30th minute, Riley Schultz built the Ravens' lead off a Lauren Brown assist. Brown received a long ball inside the 18-yard box and made a crossing pass right in front of the Yellow Jackets' keeper to a defenseless Schultz. Schultz earned her first career goal.
At the end of the first 45 minutes, Anderson led Defiance 4-0.
Coming out of halftime, Manion struck three shots, all on goal, but was unable to find the back of the net between the 46th and 50th minute.
Most of the second half went by before the Ravens found the goal for the fifth time. After multiple shots, Taylor Baker put the ball into the goal in the 85th minute off an Anhely Montes assist. Surrounded by defenders, Montes was able to find a wide-open Baker who took one touch and rocketed her shot into the upper-left corner, opposite of where she shot from and just over the keeper's hands.
With 36 seconds remaining, Lillie Casey joined in on the goal scoring. Casey shot the ball from in between the sideline and the 18-yard box, sending the ball high and far. The ball hit off the far-left post and bounced into the goal. With just a couple seconds left to play, the Ravens secured a 6-0 victory, their largest of the season.
"[Wednesday] was a great team win, and it was awesome to see so many players have an impact on the game," AU coach Jennifer Myhre said. "We knew Defiance was going to pack the box, and the key was to stay disciplined moving the ball around and being patient in the attack. We did a great job stretching wide and getting in behind. Each of the goals were great buildups and strong finishes. Overall, this game was one of our best in regards to shot selection and keeping them on frame. Hats off to their keeper, as she played well and made quality saves all game long."
Inside the box score, the domination continued for the Ravens. Anderson allowed Defiance to take zero shots, while taking 49 themselves, 33 of which were on goal. Fifteen Ravens got in on the shot action, with six different Ravens finding the back of the net.
Pulaski led the Ravens with eight shots, seven on frame, and one in goal. Baker was right behind her with seven shots, five on frame, and one in goal. Then it was Fort who took five shots, two on frame, and one in goal. Wilson and Casey each had three shots, one in goal, with Wilson hitting all three on frame and Casey with two. Schultz put her only shot in the back of the goal. In goal, Mallory Housman picked up the shutout after facing no shots from Defiance.
Anderson hits the road for its next three games. On Sunday, they head to Bluffton, Ohio, to take on Bluffton (4-8, 1-4) at 1 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
DEFIANCE, Ohio -- Continuing a season-long tradition of tight, extra-period matches, AU scored a 2-1 double-overtime victory against Defiance.
The match started in favor for the Ravens (6-6-2, 3-0-2 HCAC) as they had four shots and two corner kicks within the first 18 minutes.
Another shot in the game wouldn't come until the 30th minute, but this one was different from the ones before as it found its way into the back of the net for a Ravens goal.
The Ravens took the lead with a goal from Caleb Opoku, his first of the season. After receiving the ball off a free kick, Opoku passed the ball to Usman Kamara. Kamara then turned his body and passed the ball in between Yellow Jacket defenders back to Opoku, who was able to slide the ball in between the defense and the Yellow Jackets (7-9, 2-3) goalkeeper into the opposite side of the goal's side netting.
Defiance took two shots while the Ravens took one in the remaining 15 minutes. Danny Moro-Medina came up with a save to keep the Ravens ahead. Drew Sonnefeldt looked to build on the Ravens' lead in the 44th minute, but his shot was stopped by Defiance goalkeeper Orry Killam.
Anderson led 1-0 heading into halftime.
The Ravens lead didn't last long coming out of the half. The Yellow Jackets got on the board in the 52nd minute with a goal by Will Gehlhausen.
Eight shots were taken by the Ravens during the second half. They held the Yellow Jackets to just two after their goal earlier in the half. Neither team was able to find the goal throughout the remainder of the half, sending the game into overtime.
Anderson continued an offensive attack in the first overtime period. The Ravens had five shots but were only able to get one on frame, which was stopped by Defiance's goalkeeper. The Yellow Jackets picked up one shot, but hit it high.
In the second overtime period, the Ravens conceded a free kick outside the 18-yard box but didn't allow the Yellow Jackets to make anything of it. Then, in the 103rd minute, Stephen Fite intercepted a pass near half field. Fite took off with the ball, using his speed to get past the Yellow Jackets and all the way down to the end line. Fite was able to get the Yellow Jacket goalkeeper to come off his line before passing the ball off to a defenseless Sam Rowlison. Rowlison aimed the ball into the center of the goal, but it was deflected and hit off the post before crossing the goal line, giving the Ravens a golden goal victory.
During the match, the Ravens outshot the Yellow Jackets 20-7, taking nine shots on goal compared to the Yellow Jackets' four. Fite led the Ravens with five shots, two on goal. Opoku followed with four shots, putting his only shot on frame into the back of the net. Silva had three shots, two on goal. Caleb Gonser and Art Hinton IV both had two shots with one on goal. Rowlison put his only shot in the goal. Sonnefeldt hit his only shot on frame. Cameron Knox and Kamara rounded out the shots with one each. Moro-Medina made three saves in goal for the Ravens. Opoku and Jaxon Gillig led the Ravens with two steals. Dalton Grubbs and Fite each picked up two intercepts.
"I am so proud of the boys for finishing the game," AU coach Scott Fridley said. "We have had many points of inconsistency in games this year, and this was no different (Wednesday). But we got back to what got us here and opportunities to win. So happy for Sam with the winning goal. Fite got around the corner and found Sam sitting on the far post. Happy for these fellas. It takes 33 guys to get these games no matter their role. They are all important to what we are trying to accomplish. Our depth is excellent and it seems we have a different star every day. Winning in the HCAC is hard enough, let alone on the road. Defiance is such a good team and well coached. Cory (Bucur) has done a great job with that program. That is a quality win. Now we focus on the next game and get ready for it."
Anderson is set to be back on the road Sunday as it heads to Bluffton, Ohio, to take on Bluffton (7-4, 3-2) at 3:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
ANDERSON -- AU fought past Bluffton with a 25-19, 19-25, 25-19, 27-25 victory in O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
Anderson (9-10, 2-2 HCAC) trailed Bluffton (9-14, 1-3) in the fourth set by a score of 18-15. The Ravens then scored four points in a row to go ahead 19-18. After that, neither team led by more than two points until the match was decided. With the tied match at 25-all, the Ravens scored the next point. Alexandria's Lauren Dungan recorded the kill to clinch the match for the Ravens.
"We showed amazing fight to pull off the win," Ravens coach Tami Miller said. "We were not fundamentally sound and not consistent but showed moments of greatness. Felicity Bontrager played one of her best matches in the middle. Jimena Montano and Shaylen Perry were also solid in the front court for us. Lauren Dungan came off the bench and contributed key kills for us as well. There is no question that (Wednesday) was a complete team effort to secure the victory."
Bontrager rolled to a .591 attack percentage off 13 kills and zero attack errors. Perry posted 12 kills and a .310 hitting percentage while Montano turned in 12 kills. Kaycie Gates racked up 26 assists, 18 digs and three service aces. Kate Todd produced 24 assists and five service aces. Dungan tallied six kills and 12 digs while Brooke Troyer contributed 13 digs and three service aces. Tess Perdue also provided seven kills.
Anderson put together a .229 attack percentage while Bluffton finished with a .185 hitting percentage.
The Ravens challenge Earlham (14-5, 3-1) in HCAC action Saturday at 1 p.m. in O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
