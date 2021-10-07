RICHMOND -- The Anderson University women's soccer team smashed Earlham with a 4-0 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory Wednesday.
Action started early for the Ravens (4-5-1, 3-0) as Pendleton Heights' Taylor Fort was fouled inside the 18-yard box during the third minute. Fort took the penalty kick and scored, giving Anderson a 1-0 lead that held up at the half.
During the 60th minute, an Earlham defender tried to clear the ball out of the Quaker defensive quarter. The ball accidentally bounced off another Earlham defender for an own goal, giving Anderson a 2-0 lead.
Four minutes later, Fort made a drive on the left side of the 6-yard box. She turned and made the pass to Lillie Casey, who converted the goal. During the 69th minute, Casey had the ball above the 18-yard box on the top left side. Casey fired the shot from at least 25 yards away and scored. The freshman from Loveland, Ohio, scored two goals for the second match in a row.
"It was great to come out in the second half with new focus and energy," Ravens coach Jennifer Myhre said. "We found our rhythm again and started to play quicker and make smarter decisions with the ball. Those were great balls by Lillie and quality strikes, especially the last one. I was pleased with how we kept a clean sheet and finished the second half strong."
The Ravens defense limited Earlham (1-8, 0-3) to just five shots and two shots on goal. Emmalee Paarlberg started the first half and saved both shots she faced. During the second half, Mallory Housman served in goal for 25 minutes while Meg White served in goal for 20 minutes. Earlham did not register a shot on goal in the second half.
The Ravens outshot the Quakers 25-5 and held a 13-2 advantage in shots on goal. Fort produced five shots with four on goal. Casey recorded five shots with three on goal. Anhely Montes put both of her shots on frame. Taylor Baker contributed three shots with one on goal. Jessica Pulaski and Izzy Wilson tallied two shots apiece. Brooke Neu and Riley Schultz each produced a shot on goal while Lauren Brown, Corissa Horton, Harper Manion and Kaitlyn Revell each added shots.
The Ravens host Mount St. Joseph (6-7, 3-0) for Homecoming and Senior Day on Saturday at noon at the AU Soccer Fields.
MEN'S SOCCER
ANDERSON -- AU saw itself entering double overtime for the third straight game. This time it was against the Earlham on the AU Soccer Fields for Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day. Jordan Bossman proved to be the man of the game, leading the Ravens to a 2-1 victory.
First-half action saw offensive pressure from both sides of the field. Both teams recorded a shot within the first 10 minutes, with the Ravens' (4-6-2, 1-0-2 HCAC) going just right and the Quakers' (0-10, 0-3) being saved by Josh Brown.
As the half was ending, it seemed as if the game was going into halftime tied 0-0, but the Quakers had different plans. Patrick Elster shot the bar from far out, sending the ball past the Ravens defense as it bounced into the goal. Heading into halftime, the Ravens trailed 1-0.
The Ravens came out strong in the second half, firing off four shots in the first five minutes. Then the match got physical. Between the 61st and 68th minute, six fouls were called between the teams, leading to multiple free kicks.
Then, in the 69th minute the game-tying goal came. The play started with Dalton Grubbs receiving the ball on the right side after making an overlapping run. Grubbs got the ball past his defender and crossed the ball on the ground to Usman Kamara. Kamara's attempt was blocked by a Quaker defender, but fortunately for the Ravens, the ball bounced into Bossman's direction. Bossman took a one-touch shot to score between the keepers' hands and the right goal post.
The Ravens took five shots to try to secure the victory, but fell short in regulation. For the third straight HCAC game, the Ravens found themselves playing extra soccer.
The first 10 minutes of overtime were scoreless. The Ravens took three opportunities, while the Quakers took one. Two of the Ravens' three shots were saved by goalkeeper Tyler Smith, while Brown saved the Quakers' only shot.
In the 105th minute, Brayden Humbert made an over-the-top pass from behind the half-field line to a running Kamara. Kamara took a jumping touch to get the ball past the last defender. Earlham goalkeeper Smith made a huge initial save. After that, the Quakers attempted to clear the ball, but Bossman intercepted the pass inside the 18-yard box. Bossman took one more touch to bring the ball toward the corner of the 6-yard box, then fired the shot into the opposite, lower left corner of the goal for golden goal victory.
The Ravens ended the game with a total of 21 shots compared to the Quakers' six. 12 of the Ravens shots were on goal while five of the Quakers were.
Kamara led the Ravens with six shots, four on goal. He was followed by Caleb Gonser with five shots, one on goal. Then it was Bossman, who hit each of his four shots on frame, and found the back of the net twice. Matthew Murray and Victor Silva each had two shots, with both of Murray's on frame. Rounding out the Ravens' shots were Drew Vaughn and Grubbs each taking one shot and hitting it on frame. Kamara and Grubbs each produced assists. Jaxon Gillig and Vaughn both picked up three intercepts, and Caleb Opoku made three steals.
"I am proud of the boys for not giving up," Ravens coach Scott Fridley said. "After getting down one in the first half and playing pretty well, we made some chances for us to find success in the backend of the game. Jordan is a smooth player and does a great job of finding opportunities. I think Usman created a lot of issues for their defense. Those are three tough points to get."
Anderson will be back in action Saturday, hosting Mount St. Joseph (2-9, 1-2) for Homecoming at 3 p.m. on the AU Soccer Fields.
Before the game, the men's and women's team will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1:45 p.m. to mark the completion of Stage 1 of the AU Soccer Stadium project.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
NORTH MANCHESTER -- AU (7-4, 3-1) cruised past Manchester (0-10, 0-5) with a 9-0 victory.
"This was a great conference win for our players," Ravens coach Matt Moore said. "They took early control of points and executed well. It was great to see us attacking short balls, winning points off first serves and using formations to our advantage in doubles."
DOUBLES RESULTS
No. 1 – Anna Creech/Morgan Nation (AU) def. Evelyn Minton/Maddy Russow (Manchester) 8-3; No. 2 – Madelyn Brown/Jenna Kuntz (AU) def. Natalie Kotlin/Anna Hollingsworth (Manchester) 8-2; No. 3 – Claire Hannaford/Morgan Oconitrillo (AU) won by default
SINGLES RESULTS
No. 1 – Anna Creech (AU) def. Evelyn Minton (Manchester) 6-3, 6-0; No. 2 – Megan Long (AU) def. Maddy Russow (Manchester) 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 – Madelyn Brown (AU) def. Natalie Kotlin (Manchester) 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 – Morgan Oconitrillo (AU) def. Anna Hollingsworth (Manchester) 6-0, 6-2; No. 5 – Claire Hannaford (AU) def. Mallory Sands (Manchester) 6-0, 6-0; No. 6 – Morgan Nation (Anderson) won by default
UP NEXT
Anderson is scheduled for two matches at the Riviera Club in Indianapolis on Saturday. The Ravens clash with Hanover College at 11 a.m. as the teams battle for second place in the HCAC standings. Anderson then takes on Adrian College at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.