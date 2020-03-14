ANDERSON – There was plenty of reason for optimism as the Anderson University baseball team boarded a plane Thursday bound for its annual spring break trip to Florida.
The Ravens, off to a solid 6-3 start against the 13th-toughest NCAA Div. III schedule in the nation, finally had a healthy roster and were looking forward to testing themselves against a couple of national powerhouses in the Sunshine State.
Instead, a day after the team landed, its season was placed in limbo.
In response to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference announced Friday it is suspending athletic competition until at least April 6.
League presidents and athletic directors created a set of criteria that must be met to continue competition at that time. If five or more member schools satisfy the criteria, conference play will resume. If not, all HCAC athletic competition will be canceled for the remainder of the academic year.
AU’s softball team played its season opener Friday before the edict came down, and the baseball team expected to play a doubleheader Saturday.
Instead, the Ravens spent two days bonding in Florida and were scheduled to fly home early Sunday morning.
“More than anything, we got to spend time together as a team,” AU baseball coach Matthew Bair said. “But we still have a lot of unanswered questions.”
Despite classes being suspended on campus, the Ravens will be permitted to practice while they wait for a final decision on their season to be made.
Bair said the details for those practices still need to be ironed out. Players, like all other students, will be taking their normal class load online, and it’s yet to be determined how much time the coaches will be able spend with the players each day.
Aside from the safety measures in place to reduce the spread of the virus, AU will attempt to keep practices as normal as possible.
The first scheduled game after the HCAC’s deadline is an April 7 meeting against Greenville at Victory Field. The Ravens also have a conference doubleheader scheduled against Transylvania on April 11 at Don Brandon Field.
However, there’s still uncertainty as to which schools – if any – will be eligible to play at that time.
“We’re really not focusing on any game specifically,” Bair said.
Other logistics also still need to be figured out.
The NCAA announced Friday it will offer an extra year of eligibility to seniors at the Div. I level. A decision on players in Div. II and Div. III is expected by March 20.
Some Ravens certainly could take advantage of that opportunity, but Bair said those decisions will not be cut-and-dried. There are financial considerations involved, and some players could choose to move on with their life’s work.
“These guys want to play the game as long as they possibly can,” he said.
Redshirt junior Joe Moran figures to have an opportunity to continue playing at the next level.
The former Anderson High School star was named the league’s MVP last season after going 7-1 on the mound with a 3.20 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 59 innings. He also hit .362 with five homers and 25 RBI in 127 at-bats.
This year, Moran is off to a scorching start. He’s 2-0 with a 0.90 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 20 innings while hitting .563 with one homer and five RBI in 32 at-bats.
A scout from the Philadelphia Phillies was slated to watch Moran pitch Saturday. When the Ravens’ season was suspended, he arranged to watch a bullpen session at a nearby diamond instead.
Moran became the first player in HCAC history to be named the conference pitcher and hitter of the week in the same week this season, and he’s slated to be the first player from the league to play in the prestigious Cape Cod League this summer.
He’s already on Major League Baseball’s radar and hopes to continue bolstering his case. With many Div. I conferences already canceling spring competition, there could be even more eyes on Moran later this spring.
“As long as we can play (after April 6), it could help him,” Bair said. “There are going to be limited games for (scouts) to see.”
But Bair also emphasized there are more important things than baseball.
The players and coaches enjoyed their unexpected Florida vacation with little baseball talk.
“Every day with these guys is a blessing,” Bair said. “It was just an opportunity to get to be together and not necessarily with baseball on our minds.”
When the Ravens return to campus, they’ll learn as much as they can about the specifics of the conference’s and school’s restrictions. And they’ll prepare as though there will be more games to play this year.
But if it turns out they’ve already recorded their final out of the season, they’ll keep the news in perspective.
“The bottom line is there are people out there who are highly susceptible to this infectious virus,” Bair said. “We do realize that sacrifice is a part of every day life. As long as that sacrifice is for the greater good, our guys have been really positive about that. And they’re excited about what the future holds.”
