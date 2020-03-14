Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.