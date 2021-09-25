The Anderson University volleyball team charged past Bethany College (W. Va.) and Fontbonne University with wins during the Franklin College Tournament on Saturday in Franklin.
Anderson (7-8) locked up a 25-17, 18-25, 25-22, 25-18 win against Bethany (6-6) to open the day. The Ravens closed out with a 18-25, 25-8, 25-18, 25-18 victory against Fontbonne (1-7).
"After a rough night (Friday), we regrouped and put together two fundamentally sound matches," Coach Tami Miller said. "We played a talented Bethany team with great backcourt play from Brooke Troyer, Sydney McClain and Ally Hall. We defeated a scrappy Fontbonne team in the afternoon. In both matches, our frontcourt was led by Tess Perdue, Sydney McClain, Shaylen Perry and Felicity Bontrager."
ANDERSON 3, BETHANY 1
Sydney McClain poured in 30 digs to lead the Ravens. The sophomore outside hitter from Urbana, Ohio also contributed 10 kills. Brooke Troyer collected 11 digs. Shaylen Perry provided 12 kills, three blocks and a .333 attack percentage. Felicity Bontrager put together nine kills, three blocks and a .421 hitting percentage. Tess Perdue tallied 12 kills while Jimena Montano recorded four blocks. Kaycie Gates produced 25 assists and 10 digs. Kate Todd dished out 18 assists while former Pendleton Heights star Ally Hall scattered six digs.
The Ravens put together a .145 attack percentage while the Bison finished with a .093 hitting percentage.
ANDERSON 3, FONTBONNE 1
Gates racked up 18 assists and five service aces. Perdue turned in 11 kills. Bontrager recorded 10 kills and a ,450 attack percentage. Todd contributed 15 assists, 10 digs and three service aces. McClain put together eight kills and 13 digs. Montano smashed eight kills while McClain produced six kills and a .364 attack percentage. Troyer also provided 10 digs.
Anderson racked up a .233 attack percentage while Fontbonne contributed a .093 hitting percentage.
UP NEXT
Anderson kicks off the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) season by hosting Franklin College (8-8, 0-0) for the Dig for the Cure on Saturday at 1 p.m. in O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.