ANDERSON — Anderson University men’s basketball blew out Defiance College 90-62 on Wednesday. The Ravens were led by a monster performance from Maurice Knight, who scored a season-high 24 points and grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds.
Knight, the former Frankton star and reigning Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference player of the week, led the HCAC in scoring coming into the contest, averaging 19 points. He had a double-double before halftime, scoring 15 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the first 20 minutes.
“We struggled a little bit at first, but eventually we started to get stops and rebounds that led to good transition baskets,” Knight said. “I always try to start off by involving my teammates so they have to respect everybody defensively, and then I can get going. It means a lot personally to be at the top of the conference. It just reflects all of the hard work I put in during the offseason.”
Ronny Williams scored over 20 points for the second straight game, contributing 23 off the bench to go along with five rebounds and five assists. The Ravens are 3-0 when Williams, a former star at Liberty Christian, scores more than 12 points.
“I try to bring good energy and to stay aggressive coming off the bench,” Williams said. “Before the game, my coaches were really pushing me to be aggressive both in transition and in the half court. I have a nose for the ball and try to jump to it. I always try to read the defender and use good timing to get to my spots and shoot effectively.”
The Ravens jumped out to an early lead and were able to outscore the Yellow Jackets by 14 in each half.
Senior guard Malik Laffoon played a good game as well, contributing 14 points and five rebounds. Senior transfer Larry Johnson made his Raven debut and scored five points off the bench. The 6-foot-9 senior had two big dunks that really got the crowd going but played sparingly due to foul trouble.
The Ravens won both the turnover and rebounding battles. They also shot higher percentages from the field and from the 3-point line. AU executed on offense and defense all game long to pick up a statement win.
AU (4-5,2-1 HCAC) will be back in action Saturday for a road contest against Olivet College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.