ANDERSON — Anderson University’s men’s basketball team came away with a decisive 98-77 victory over Adrian College on Friday night. Both sides got off to a slow start, with the Ravens leading 33-31 at halftime, before AU piled on 65 second-half points to put away the Bulldogs.
The Ravens planned on playing strong team basketball going into the season, and that is exactly what they did in their first game.
Six players registered double-digit points, led by junior forward and former Frankton star Maurice Knight with 18. The Ravens were able to move the ball and utilize their depth and strong bench. Former Liberty Christian star Ronny Williams and Tate Cooper each had career highs in scoring off the bench, with 16 and 15 respectively.
“All the coaches and my teammates told me to let the game come to me and be patient,” said Williams, who scored all of his points in the second half. “I started off a little slow on the defensive end, but my teammates helped me out, and we really played well together. I was able to use ball screens effectively to get open or find my teammates for good shots.”
“My teammates did a great job of finding me tonight,” said Cooper, who led the team with four 3-pointers. “I was feeling it, so I just kept firing. Defensively, we were locked in, especially during the last 10 minutes of the second half. We were able to move well and help, which allowed us to force a lot of steals.”
The Ravens were able to survive Adrian’s two-headed attack of Jordan Harris and Jeremy Kalonji by getting the ball out of their hands late in the game. The two combined for 51 points.
The turning point came about seven minutes into the second half when the Ravens rattled off a 22-2 run. Williams dominated during this time and provided a key spark off the bench. The reserves ended up scoring 42 of the team’s 98 points.
“We went into the locker room calm and relaxed, and I think that helped us get a run going in the second half,” Williams said. “We kept moving the ball well and did a good job of being patient instead of forcing things on offense. We were able to find the open man, and our shots started to fall.”
The Ravens will stay at home, with Kalamazoo College visiting at 3 p.m. on Saturday before they host Calvin College on Wednesday.
