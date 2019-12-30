ANDERSON — The Anderson University women’s basketball team trailed by 14 against Kalamazoo in the third quarter Monday, before closing the game by outscoring the Hornets 35-11.
AU was able to hold Kalamazoo to just five points in the fourth quarter en route to a 65-55 win in O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
“We were able to push through and play our hardest,” said junior center Hannah Hawkins, who tied her own school record with six blocked shots. “Personally, I tried to help out the team by keeping my hands straight up and staying out of foul trouble. Being able to alter so many shots definitely helped our team down the stretch.”
Nine of the 10 players who played for the Ravens contributed at least three points, led by sophomore Payton Moore with 14. Lexi Dellinger and Hanna Ault added 12 and 11 points respectively, while Hawkins added seven points and a team-high 11 rebounds.
Kalamazoo was led in scoring by Kaytlyn Tidey, who hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points. Junior guard Isabelle Clark added 13 points and four rebounds. Clark, the Hornets’ leading scoring and the main focus of the Ravens’ defense, fouled out midway through the fourth quarter and committed a game-high eight turnovers.
The Ravens’ defense was drastically different in the second half. Kalamazoo shot 52% in the first half and knocked down six 3-pointers. In the second half, it was held to just 23% shooting and hit only three 3-pointers. The Ravens also held the Hornets without a single free throw attempt in the final two quarters.
“We started to gain some momentum in the third quarter and carried that over into the fourth,” Hawkins said. “We cut the lead to eight at the end of the third, and that’s when we started to believe we could turn it around and win the game. Outscoring them 23-5 in the fourth quarter was the final nail in the coffin.”
The Ravens (4-6) picked up their second straight non-conference victory. They will need to carry this momentum into 2020 if they wish to improve upon their 0-3 record in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Starting Saturday, the team will have only conference games remaining, starting with Earlham, before beginning a three-game home stand against Manchester, Franklin and Rose-Hulman. The Ravens are just one game out of the HCAC postseason picture.
