ANDERSON — The Anderson University men’s basketball team was in firm control for all 40 minutes in Wednesday night’s game against Manchester, defeating the Spartans 94-70.
With the win, Anderson clinched a Heartland Collegiat Athletic Conference berth for the fourth year in a row. The Ravens are catching fire at the right time, with just one game remaining in the regular season.
AU had several key contributors in the win, many of which are alumni of Madison County high schools. Frankton’s Maurice Knight led the team in scoring with 23 points on just eight attempts from the field. Knight got to the line 10 times and also knocked down a trio of 3-pointers.
Liberty Christian’s Ronny Williams added 18 points, four assists and a game-high nine rebounds. Austin Lyons of Lapel and Malik Laffoon finished with 16 and 15 points, respectively.
“Tonight was a huge win, being able to defeat our rival and punch our ticket to the postseason,” Williams said. “We tried to go out there and assert our will, especially with Maurice and Malik. Everyone played unselfishly tonight, and that’s what we needed to do to get back-to-back wins like we have.”
The Ravens were able to take high-percentage shots all night. The team shot 64% from the field and 62% from the 3-point line. They had 12 assists on 32 made shots, and nine players got into the scoring column.
AU was able to ride this hot shooting into an 11-point halftime lead. In the second half it forced turnovers that led to easy transition baskets.
Matthew Westman led the way for the Spartans with 22 points, the majority coming from his six made 3-pointers. CJ Hampton added 16 points on 50% shooting.
The Ravens will recognize four seniors Saturday in their regular-season finale. The AU women will begin the doubleheader with a 1 p.m. tipoff, followed by the men. Both teams will take on Mount St. Joseph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.