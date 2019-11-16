ANDERSON — The Anderson University men’s basketball team lost a back-and-forth contest to Kalamazoo on Saturday 75-68. The game featured 13 lead changes and was tied with four minutes remaining.
“I thought we played very average defensively,” said head coach Owen Handy. “There were several times that their guys had easy lanes to the basket for layups. I didn’t like our shot selection on offense, either.
“I thought at times we played well, but there were a few things that we should’ve done to have the lead and be able to play from ahead late in the game.”
AU was once again led by Frankton alumnus Maurice Knight. He had 18 points and six rebounds. Knight added two steals and two blocks defensively and held the Hornets’ leading scorer, Tanner Blyly, to just seven shot attempts.
Freshman Jake Gudorf finished with 13 points. Malik Laffoon and Dalton DuBois each scored in double figures as well. The bench unit only managed to contribute eight points after scoring 42 on Friday.
“Kalamazoo came out better prepared to face Ronny Williams than Adrian, and it showed,” Handy said. “I thought a couple of our guys off the bench looked to dribble first tonight instead of shooting like they did on Friday.”
Four different Hornets scored in double digits, led by seniors Ben Reiter and Blyly. Kalamazoo hit seven 3-pointers while the Ravens shot 0-for-14 from deep.
The Ravens managed to take care of the ball well and ran several lineups that included two or three point guards. They also recorded six blocks defensively. On paper, the team defended well, but they saw a few too many breakdowns late in the second half.
AU (1-1) hosts Calvin College on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
