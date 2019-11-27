ANDERSON -- The Anderson University men’s basketball team lost a close game against Illinois Wesleyan 74-65 on Wednesday night. The Ravens led by one with four minutes to play before the Titans closed out the game on a 12-2 run.
Former Frankton star Maurice Knight once again led the Ravens in scoring with 22 points to go along with 11 rebounds. He proved to be unguardable in key situations but wasn’t enough to put the team on top by himself.
“I don’t think we got Maurice the ball enough,” Ravens head coach Owen Handy said. “He is becoming a really great player and is comparable to some of the star players we have had in the past like Cole Hartman or Trevor Lucas. He keeps getting smarter with the shots he’s taking. We just need to be able to get him the ball late in the game.”
Senior guard Malik Laffoon played well for the Ravens, chipping in 13 points and five rebounds. He was tasked with guarding the Titans’ leading scorer, Keondre Schumacher, and held him to 12 points.
Peter Lambesis and Cory Noe scored 25 and 16, respectively, for the Titans and knocked down a combined six 3-point shots.
The Ravens struggled with turnovers throughout the game, recording at least eight in each half. The rebound battle was even despite the Ravens being the undersized team.
“I thought we did a good job neutralizing their taller guys,” Handy said. “Our problem in the first half was definitely our turnovers. We can’t just give the ball away and expect to win. We put it together for a while in the last part of the first half and in the middle of the second half, but we hurt ourselves too much tonight.”
Anderson shot 26 free throws and was in the bonus with 11 minutes remaining in the second half. Illinois Wesleyan’s foul trouble allowed the Ravens to get back into the game. Anderson trailed by 12 near the end of the first half and had the lead back halfway into the second half. The Titans committed 23 fouls compared to just 15 by AU.
The Ravens fell to 2-3 and will have the rest of the week off for Thanksgiving before they hit the road to face Trine next Wednesday.
