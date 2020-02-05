ANDERSON -- It was a sloppy performance from the Anderson University men's basketball team in O.C. Lewis gymnasium Wednesday night, losing to Rose-Hulman, 78-64.
AU had a hard time defending the Fightin’ Engineers, allowing them to shoot 52 percent from the field and losing the rebounding battle 40-21.
“I am honestly embarrassed, and we should all be embarrassed, by the effort and intensity we showed this evening,” Ravens head coach Owen Handy said. “We did not play hard. We did not play with a sense of focus.”
Malik Laffoon led the Ravens in scoring with 11 points to go along with three rebounds and three assists. Sophomore wing Tate Cooper added eight points off the bench and led the team with five rebounds.
Rose-Hulman moved the ball well, with three players scoring in double figures. Craig McGee led the team with 17 points, while also recording 10 assists and nine rebounds. He fell just one rebound shy of a triple-double.
Jacob Back finished with 16 points and six rebounds. Michael Lake contributed 15 points and hit four 3-pointers for Rose-Hulman.
“To me the statistic that perfectly summarizes this game is the rebounding differential,” Handy said. “To get doubled up on the boards on your home floor is totally unacceptable, but it perfectly summarizes how hard we played today. My hat is off to Rose-Hulman. They were well prepared to play and played much harder than we did today.”
The Ravens fall to 10-10 overall and 7-6 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. With five games remaining, AU sits in fifth place in the HCAC. The top six teams are awarded spots in the postseason tournament.
