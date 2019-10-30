ANDERSON — It wasn’t the way the script was supposed to be written.
On Senior Night, four Anderson University upperclassmen played their final matches at O.C. Lewis Gym and came out on the losing end of a four-set match against Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference rival Manchester.
The set scores were 25-17, 25-23, 12-25, 25-16.
The loss eliminates the Ravens from any chance of making the conference tournament. The team wraps up the season Saturday at Hanover. AU is 8-16 overall and 2-6 in the HCAC.
“In the third set, we passed the ball cleanly and controlled the ball,” said AU coach Tami Miller.
Two of the seniors with Madison County prep connections played a major role in that third set, Frankton’s Emily Benefiel and Alexandria’s Makayla Alberts.
Benefiel, who didn’t serve at all in Saturday’s loss against Earlham, took the serve with the Ravens up 13-9.
“Coach (Miller) just goes by what she feels like,” said Benefiel. “In that set, I think she just wanted defense right from the get-go.”
Benefiel served the next six points for a 19-9 lead. She had no aces in that stretch. She had one earlier in the set that tied the score 2-2. But she made no mistakes. AU got a tip from Taylor Lawson and a block from Felicity Bontrager.
From there, the Ravens kept the foot on the gas, closing out the set with a kill and a pair of blocks from Olivia Rice.
“I thought it would give us all of the momentum,” said Benefiel. “We all did. The first two sets should have gone that way.”
The Ravens led the second set 23-22 on an ace served by Alberts. But the Spartans scored the set’s final three points.
In the final set, the home team was in it, trailing just 7-6 when Manchester’s Kara Heckmuller’s kill gave the serve to Anna Marie Lawrie. Then Samantha Campbell, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, became dominant. She had a kill and three blocks. Lawrie added an ace, and it was 13-6. The Ravens never recovered.
“We talked at every timeout that we had to mix up the hard and the soft,” said Miller. “We didn’t follow the game plan at all. We need to find players who can terminate points. It’s been our problem all season.”
Lawson, Emily Hale and Jimena Montano topped the Ravens with seven kills apiece. The top three in digs were Brooke Trover with 18, Alberts with 13 and Benefiel with 12. Bontrager had six blocks. The leaders in assists were Alberts with 14 and Kaycie Gates with 12.
Lawson and Hale join Benefiel and Alberts as the seniors on the squad.
“They are all great kids who work extremely hard,” said Miller. “They didn’t get the success in terms of results that they would have liked, but I am sure every one of them will be a success in life.”
Benefiel was somewhat successful holding back the tears after the match.
“I have been blessed,” she said. “I have made so many friendships here. My very best friend is the result of volleyball.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.