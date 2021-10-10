ANDERSON -- The Anderson University football team suffered a 32-20 loss to Bluffton on Homecoming Saturday at Macholtz Stadium.
Anderson (0-5, 0-2 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) cut its deficit to 25-20 with 8:16 to go. Montez Archer Jr. then returned a kickoff 66 yards for a touchdown to create some separation for Bluffton (2-3, 1-1)
On the first play of the game, Stephan Kosakowski returned a kickoff for Bluffton 97 yards to the Anderson 1. The Beavers scored two plays later.
Bluffton scored a 62-yard touchdown on a hook-and-ladder play to take an 18-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Tyson Harley completed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Brown with 1:32 left in the second quarter.
Harley rushed a touchdown for 5 yards with 1:55 left in the third quarter and ran in a touchdown for 2 yards with 8:16 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Anderson produced 409 yards of total offense while Bluffton finished with 346 yards.
The Ravens held a 34-15 advantage against the Beavers in first downs.
Harley finished with 303 passing yards on 34 completions with one touchdown through the air and two on the ground.
Zac Tallent was the top target with 17 receptions for 141 yards. Brown added 94 yards and a touchdown on nine catches.
Sam Feola paced the defense with eight tackles and two pass breakups, while Tristan Chambers added two tackles for loss and blocked a kick.
Javonte Malone had a 33-yard interception return and 56-yard kickoff return for the Ravens.
Collin McCaffrey finished with six tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss. Caden McClain also had six tackles. Connor Huffman finished with a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss. Jawan Coney also had 1.5 tackles for loss.
Caleb Oliver made both of his extra-point attempts.
Anderson challenges Rose-Hulman (3-2, 2-0) next Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Terre Haute.
