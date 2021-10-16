ANDERSON -- The Anderson University volleyball team dropped a three-set decision against Earlham on Saturday inside O.C. Lewis Gymnasium by scores of 25-13, 25-23, 25-21.
Set 1 saw the Quakers (15-5, 4-1 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) take a quick 5-0 lead over the Ravens (9-11, 2-3). The Ravens battled back to bring it within one on a kill by Ashlyn Transier at 8-7. A tough Quaker offense went on another run, building their lead to nine points at 17-8. Anderson got five more points before the Quakers ended the set.
Anderson and Earlham went back and forth in Set 2, with neither team allowing the other to take much of a lead. Kaycie Gates picked up back-to-back service aces to give the Ravens a 9-8 lead. A kill by Gates followed as well as an attacking error by the Quakers as the Ravens built their lead up to 11-8. The set continued to remain close, with four more ties happening before the end of the set. But Earlham pulled away slightly before the end of the set.
During the third set, Anderson fell early to the Quakers. Although Earlham seemed to be building a lead over the Ravens, Kate Todd put on the offensive pressure to get the Ravens back in the set. A kill by Jimena Montano made it 20-12. Anderson was given the ball with Todd up to serve. Tess Perdue gave the Ravens one point with a kill before Todd picked up three aces in a row. Shaylen Perry joined in with a kill of her own. Todd once again got an ace before Earlham took a timeout. Todd's attack on the Quakers continued for two more points as she forced two attacking errors to make it a 20-20 set, capping off a 9-0 run. Although a service error gave the Quakers a point, the Ravens quickly answered with a kill by Olivia Ricica, making it 21-21. An error on the Ravens followed by three Quakers kills ended and the match.
"Tess Perdue played one of her best games thus far, but we were unable to help her offensively to stretch the match past three sets," AU coach Tami Miller said. "While we continue to improve on our scrappiness on the outside and making our opponents play out of system on theirs, the rallies tend to end with us falling short of winning the points. Until we improve on either blocking the ball at the end of the rallies or putting the ball away we will struggle. Our fight and will to win is there. We will continue to improve at our fundamentals and therefore put us in a position to win."
Inside the box score, Felicity Bontrager, Montano and Perdue each picked up seven kills. Perdue had a .217 hitting percentage. For the second game in a row, Todd served five aces. Gates gave the Ravens 17 assists.
Anderson will now travel to Terre Haute to compete against Rose-Hulman (10-13, 1-4) in HCAC action Wednesday at 7 p.m.
