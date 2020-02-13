ANDERSON -- The Anderson University women's basketball team dropped a close game against Hanover on Wednesday night, losing 67-62 after leading by nine points in the fourth quarter.
Hanover (15-6, 14-1 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) has lost only to undefeated Transylvania in league play. The Ravens (9-13, 5-10) desperately needed a win to keep their postseason tournament hopes alive.
It was the Ravens’ first game without star center Hannah Hawkins, a former Madison-Grant star, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury Saturday.
Payton Moore had a monster game in Hawkins' absence, scoring 27 points and grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds. Sophomore point guard Lexi Dellinger added 13 points, four rebounds and five assists.
“Personally, I knew I had to take more shots with Hawkins being out,” Moore said. “Once (Alexis) Nall got into foul trouble, I knew I needed to use that to my advantage because I had a freshman guarding me. I also knew I had to pick up some extra rebounding responsibility.”
The story of the game was the Panthers’ effectiveness at the free-throw line, where they shot 22-of-25. They also only turned the ball over seven times, compared to 18 for the Ravens.
“At the end, we had some bad turnovers,” Moore said. “Hanover is one of those teams that will take advantage of your mistakes, and they did that tonight.”
Hanover did a great job of sharing the ball, with four players finishing in double-digits in the scoring column. Nall led the team with 17 points and grabbed five rebounds. Savannah Courtney tallied 16 points and four steals.
Anderson has just three games left to keep its season alive. The Ravens will hit the road Saturday for a game against Franklin.
