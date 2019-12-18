ANDERSON — Anderson University women’s basketball defeated Eureka College 70-56 on Wednesday afternoon. Despite the Ravens trailing at halftime, they were able to use their height and numbers advantage to outlast the Sun Devils.
Hanna Ault led the way for the Ravens with 19 points and nine rebounds. Reigning freshman of the year Payton Moore added 16 points to go along with six boards.
“As a team, we focused on getting the ball to the post, knowing we were a lot bigger than them,” Moore said. “We also knew that they like to take shots early in the shot clock, so we made sure to get the rebounds and not give them second-chance shots.”
The Ravens were able to show off their depth, with 11 players seeing the floor. Sophomore guard Cassie Pallett gave the team a spark off the bench, scoring five points and grabbing eight rebounds, despite standing just 5-foot-3.
“I tried to provide a little spark off the bench to get us rolling in the first half,” Pallett said. “My main focuses were getting rebounds and playing tough defense. I also tried to push the tempo when we needed it. I think as our season goes on, if we can keep working on our defensive principles and pushing the tempo, we can be successful.”
Pushing the pace was a main focus in the second half, where AU outscored Eureka 46-28. The Sun Devils had just seven active players, and the fast tempo helped tire them out.
Ashley Harfst was the Sun Devils’ leading scoring with 14 points. She also grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds. Ja’Keesha Hawkins and Marissa Murphy each finished with 10 points.
AU’s struggles in the first half resulted from Moore and fellow center Hannah Hawkins getting into foul trouble, forcing head coach Lindsay Shade to play small. The tallest player on Eureka’s roster was listed at 5-9. In the second half, the 6-foot Moore and Hawkins were able to be more productive.
“I was able to use my size knowing that they didn’t have many people on the team with decent size,” Moore added. “I knew they weren’t going to foul me or lay off of me, so I fought through contact to get my points at the rim. I took the shots that I knew I could get.”
The Ravens (3-6) will have a break for Christmas before hosting Kalamazoo College on Dec. 30.
