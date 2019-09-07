ANDERSON — Anderson University’s football program has experienced more heartaches and headaches over the past 15 years than any group of humans ever should.
On Saturday night at Macholtz Stadium, the negative mood was replaced with hoots and hollers and hugs among teammates and supporters.
In perhaps the wildest finish of an AU game ever, the Ravens roared back from a nine-point deficit, scored three times in the final 11 minutes and downed North Park 34-21 for AU’s first opening-game win since 2007.
The Ravens did so despite fumbling away another score in the fourth quarter, and did it on the strength of a quarterback and tailback both playing their first collegiate game.
“I knew we had to stay on the aggressive,” AU coach Steve Rock said. “That’s kind of our mindset. At every opportunity, we’re going to be an aggressive football team.’
The closing minutes were a stark departure from past Ravens squads, who were consistently outscored and outclassed. This team showed fight when it had could easily have tapped out.
This was a game in which there were already several big gainers for scores, but the Ravens had three more up their sleeves.
Sophomore Reggie Lipscomb, contained by the Vikings through three quarters, delivered two of the late scores, and freshman Johnell Wortham’s 64-yard bolt with 2:47 left put AU over the top.
Lipscomb unofficially ended with 114 yards on 16 carries, and Wortham’s long score put him at 104 on 12 attempts.
Quarterback Tyson Harley also had a big debut, going 18-for-26 for 237 yards and a pair of TDs.
The Ravens took a 12-7 lead into halftime off a 58-yard TD pass from Harley to Zac Tallent and a Harley-to-Elijah Crowe score that covered 63 yards, but North Park countered with two third-quarter TDs.
AU went 86 yards in three plays to get into striking range, with a 26-yard reception by Tallent setting up Lipscomb’s TD run of 42 yards up the gut, with 10:58 remaining.
The Ravens got the ball back and had it at the Vikings’ 10-yard line, and Alex Barnett caught a screen from Harley and darted toward the end zone, but he lost the ball and it went into the end zone. That resulted in a touchback for North Park.
“You let that guy know, ‘We’re here for you, we’re a family and we’re going to make things happen,’” Rock said. “It’s really a mindset of these guys understanding (that) we’re still OK and we’re going to be just fine and we’re going to be right there.”
AU’s defense made a quick stop and on first down, Wortham took a handoff and burned two linebackers in his path, and the Ravens were back in front with four minutes left. Lipscomb’s two-point run made 27-21.
North Park lost the ball on downs on its next drive, and AU took over at the Vikings’ 20, and once again, it took AU only one play to score.
Lipscomb took an inside handoff, bounced outside and dove into the end zone for the clinching score with 1:44 left.
“I believe in these guys,” Rock said. “We’ve got a great group of young men that joined our existing guys. So, bottom line is we’re going to play aggressive. Nobody’s expecting Anderson to win, so we’ve got to come out and do the things necessary to give us an extra edge, and that’s sometimes taking a little risk.”
The Ravens host Cincinnati Christian next Saturday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.