ANDERSON — Anderson University football is back at it after a short offseason, with an explosive offense set to put up more numbers and, hopefully, more wins.
The Ravens were 1-4 in an abbreviated spring season, the win being a 55-27 decision over Manchester that brought the Bronze Ball back to Anderson after more than 10 years in the possession of its main rival.
AU otherwise did not go down without a fight. The Ravens did allow 41.6 points per game, but they averaged 35.8 as well as 466 total yards (AU scored only 15 a game in 2018, coach Steve Rock’s first year).
The player who accounted for much of the offense, quarterback Tyson Harley, is back for two more years.
Harley’s 374.2 passing yards per game and 383.2 yards of total offense ranked second in the nation (Division III), and he was fourth in D-III in passing accuracy (68.4%). He’s had three 500-yard games in his career, and he led the nation in completions per game (29) in 2019.
Senior James Tucker was Harley’s top target last spring, with 617 yards and four touchdowns. Another senior, Zac Tallent, had 337 yards and four TDs, including one for 91 yards in a 55-48 loss at Franklin.
A third senior, Reggie Lipscomb, ran for 388 yards and seven scores and added 274 yards and three TDs receiving. He’s had nine games of 100-plus yards on the ground in three years.
Much of the defense from last spring returns, including linebacker Juancarlos Ramirez, whose 26 solo tackles and 36 total tackles led the Ravens.
Defensive end Jawan Coney had three sacks and a fumble recovery, defensive back Sam Feola was credited with 34 total tackles and linebacker Colin McCaffrey had 28 tackles as well as the other fumble recovery.
Other experienced defenders include tackles Tristan Chambers and Ross Watson, and Joe Derrick and Sean McSmith in the secondary.
Among the returning offensive linemen are Alex Parra, Troy Hicks, Dane Crenshaw, Ben Gaston and Cooper VanDevender.
Three freshmen from Madison County are on the roster — linebacker Caden McClain and defensive end Conner Huffman (Pendleton Heights) and receiver Jagger Orick (Alexandria).
AU begins its season Sept. 3 at Hope, and the home opener is Sept. 11 against Lakeland.
