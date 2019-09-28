ANDERSON -- After years of dormancy, Anderson University is looking not only to become relevant in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference football, but to be a force.
The Ravens made a giant stride in that regard Saturday.
AU executed its offense brilliantly, swiftly and often and took out Defiance 56-29 at Macholtz Stadium in the HCAC opener for both teams.
This is the first 3-1 start for AU since 2005, and the Ravens have exceeded their win totals of each of the program's eight previous seasons.
"It just clicked," said Ravens' second-year coach Steve Rock. "It's just one of those things where they've been working, and they put in tons of time. They're out here early (for practice), and they're trying to get that thing rolling."
AU jumped to a 30-0 lead 6 1/2 minutes into the second quarter and kept it out of the reach of the Yellow Jackets (0-4), despite a mild comeback effort late.
Quarterback Tyson Harley enjoyed a career day, with five touchdown passes (to four different receivers) and 421 yards. The true freshman from Mount Vernon completed 24 of 41 passes with four covering 40 or more yards.
"We had our offense rolling just from the first drive, and I felt really good, really confident out there," Harley said. "I did a good job of spreading it around to everybody."
The Ravens amassed 664 total yards, 230 in a 17-point opening period and 392 by halftime (it was 36-7). They also ran for 236 yards, with Reggie Lipscomb picking up 132 on 21 carries and a TD and Johnell Wortham 63 and two scores.
AU converted 13 of 20 third-down plays and nine of 10 in the first half, with the only fourth down a field goal by Jason Marsh.
Wortham scored on the first two Raven drives, from 2 yards out after AU started on its 28-yard line and from 34 on a draw play, capping off an 85-yard possession.
After the Marsh field goal, AU capitalized on a fumble recovery by Trevon McCall at the Defiance 33. Harley threw it 6 yards to Zac Tallent, and it was 23-0 with 12:20 left in the first half.
Almost six minutes later, Elijah Crowe made a leaping grab of a Harley pass over a defender in the corner of the end zone.
Harley bombed away to PJ Williams, who broke a tackle inside the Defiance 13 and completed a 62-yard play 32 seconds before halftime.
In the third quarter, Harley connected for TDs to Tallent (26 yards) and James Tucker (43).
"He's just phenomenal," said Rock. "I've been around some really good quarterbacks in the last several years in college football, a couple of All-Americans (at Franklin), and this guy is on track to be whatever he wants to be in football."
Tallent had 11 catches for 118 yards, and Williams made the most of his three receptions -- 126 yards. Crowe had five for 87, and seven Ravens caught at least one pass.
"There's an intentional effort by (offensive coordinator Timothy) Sanders and his staff to get the ball spread around," Rock said. "We want to make sure we're keeping everybody involved as much as we can, and when you're versatile, it's hard to defend that."
The AU defense also had a big day, with four takeaways, four sacks and six tackles for losses. Montravion Staley and Hayden Lee had fourth-quarter picks, and McCall and Nick Bontrager fumble recoveries.
AU next Saturday begins a stretch against teams picked to finish in the top four in the HCAC at Hanover. After that is at Franklin on Oct. 12 and homecoming against Rose-Hulman on Oct. 19.
