Ronny Williams scored a game-high 25 points Sunday, but the Anderson University men’s basketball team lost its regular-season finale 70-65 against Hanover at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
The former Liberty Christian star added six rebounds and six steals while shooting 9-of-13 from the floor and 3-of-5 beyond the 3-point arc.
Former Pendleton Heights star Mark Albers again led the Panthers (7-4) with 17 points. He was 8-of-13 from the floor and also had four rebounds.
Hanover shot 52% (26-of-50) overall and was 5-of-15 (33.3%) from 3-point range. The Panthers were 13-of-17 at the free-throw line.
Noah Williams added 13 points on perfect 6-of-6 shooting for Hanover, and Matt Munoz finished with 10 points.
The Ravens (7-5) got 12 points and 11 rebounds from Gavin Dowling, and former Lapel star Austin Lyons finished with 10 points.
AU shot 44.1% (26-of-59) overall, 7-of-23 (30.4%) from 3-point range and 6-of-8 at the free-throw line. Anderson also won the rebound battle 32-26.
The Ravens received the eighth seed in a random draw for the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament and will host Earlham in the first round sometime between Friday and next Sunday.
HANOVER 53, ANDERSON 45
Lexi Dellinger led the Ravens (5-6) with 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting in the regular-season finale.
Former Madison-Grant star Hannah Hawkins finished with four points and 10 rebounds, and former Lapel star Makynlee Taylor had six rebounds for AU.
Anderson shot 37% (17-of-46) from the floor, 4-of-12 (33.3%) from 3-point range and 7-of-9 at the free-throw line.
Savannah Courtney had 11 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Panthers (6-3).
Hanover shot 35.2% (19-of-54) overall, 3-of-7 (42.9%) from 3-point range and 12-of-20 at the charity stripe.
Like the men, the AU women drew the No. 8 seed in the random HCAC Tournament draw. It will host Defiance sometime between Friday and Sunday.
