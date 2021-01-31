Defiance scored 36 points off 18 Anderson University turnovers Saturday and earned a split in the weekend men’s basketball series with an 87-71 home victory.
The Ravens (4-2) turned the ball over 18 times and snapped a three-game Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference winning streak. Former Liberty Christian star Ronny Williams produced another solid all-around floor game with 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Fred Shropshire also scored 16 points for AU, and Gavin Dowling rounded out the double-figure scorers with 10 points.
The Yellow Jackets (1-5) used a 22-4 first-half run to build a 16-point with lead 1:33 remaining, and the Ravens were left playing catch up the rest of the way.
“My hat is off to Defiance,” Anderson coach Owen Handy said in a school release. “They came to win. They attacked us from the tip, and their best players played really well.”
Marell Jordan led the hosts with 23 points while adding four assists and four steals. Dan Luers finished with 21 points, four assists and two steals, and Tyler Andrews added 17 points. Chase Glock rounded out four players in double figures with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Defiance won the rebounding battle by a tight 30-28 margin but outscored the Ravens 19-6 in second-chance points.
“Most of the season, we have not felt overwhelmed by the moment, but we did not have good composure (Saturday) at all,” Handy said. “They sped us up and forced us into a lot of offensive mistakes. We just didn’t have the discipline to work for the shots we needed to take.”
Anderson shot 50.9% overall (27-of-53) and was 8-of-20 (40%) from 3-point range and 9-of-14 at the free-throw line. The Yellow Jackets shot 56.1% overall (32-of-57) and were 6-of-13 (46.2%) from beyond the arc and 17-of-22 at the charity stripe.
“I remain very confident in our group,” Handy said. “We are not very experienced, and we have got to continue to develop the discipline and toughness to execute when the stakes are high. It didn’t go well (Saturday), but there is a lot of ‘want to’ in our locker room, and I believe we will continue working to get better.”
The Ravens travel to Rose-Hulman on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
Anderson (1-3) split a doubleheader at Franklin (1-3), losing the first match 3-1 (25-20, 36-34, 22-25, 25-13) and winning the second match (11-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-20, 19-17).
Tess Perdue led the Ravens with 13 kills while adding eight digs, and Erin Roach paced the defense with 24 digs while serving five aces. Sydney McClain added 12 kills.
Shaylen Perry led AU with 12 kills and eight digs in the second match, and Roach added 29 digs. McClain finished with 12 kills, 23 digs and two aces.
“I was very pleased to see the fight that we showed in both matches,” Ravens coach Tami Miller said in a school release. “We have weaknesses in our defense. Both our blocking and ball control need to improve, but we showed a great deal of resilience to pull out a win. We have a young offense that will continue to get better as we move through the season. However, our unforced errors are limiting our success.”
Anderson hosts Rose-Hulman on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
