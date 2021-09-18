ALBION, Michigan -- The Anderson University men's soccer team traveled north to take on Albion on Friday night. After battling back to tie the game with less than five minutes left in regulation, the Ravens fell in the first overtime period 2-1.
"It was a disappointing end to a night, but I felt we grew up a bit," AU coach Scott Fridley said. "The first half we kept the ball and showed the ability we have as a team. (Goalkeeper Danny) Moro-Medina came up big on a questionable penalty kick foul called.
"Unfortunately, we didn't play well for 30 minutes in the second half and let them back into the game. We are getting better and finding more moments to be happy with. We need to continue to find opportunities for our offense to find success and gain confidence. Onward to Tuesday."
Anderson (2-5) and Albion (2-1-1) both came out firing to start the game. It was an offensive battle as both teams kept taking their chance at goal but were unable to get it on frame or the goalkeepers were able to stop it. During the first half, both sides took eight shots, with Moro-Medina making one save and the Britons' goalkeeper making three. Heading into halftime, the Ravens and Britons were tied 0-0.
Into the second half, the Britons were able to get on the scoreboard with a goal in the 58th minute by Spencer Moeggenberg. From that point, it became a defensive battle with neither team getting a shot until the 77th minute.
Both teams continued to battle as the Ravens looked to tie the game up. Then, in the 86th minute, the Ravens earned a corner kick. Taking the corner was Victor Silva, who hit a line drive toward the front post to an oncoming Grant Conklin.
Conklin started his run from the top of the 6-yard box on the opposite side, ran right past his defender and redirected the ball with his head right under the crossbar, past the goalkeeper's hands, to tie the game up 1-1 with 4:57 remaining. Anderson had two more chances before the final whistle but was unable to get the ball on frame.
It didn't take long into the first 10 minutes of overtime for the Britons to score the game-winning goal. In the 93rd minute, Jason Warras found the back of the net.
Overall, the match was a close battle, with the Britons barely outshooting the Ravens 14-13. The Ravens were able to record four shots on goal while the Britons had three. The only saves in the match for both sides came in the first half.
Usman Kamara led the Ravens with four shots, three on goal. Victor Silva followed suit with three shots. Matthew Murray, Drew Vaughn, Dalton Grubbs, Caleb Opoku, Caleb Gosner and Grant Conklin each recorded one shot.
Next, the Ravens head back home to take on Berea (1-3-1) on Tuesday. The game is set to take place at the AU Soccer Fields, and the Ravens will host Faculty/Staff Appreciation Day. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.
WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY
UPLAND -- AU competed at the Ray Bullock Invitational at Taylor University on Friday in Upland. Anderson finished 11th in 15-team field.
At the meet, the Ravens competed against five nationally-ranked NAIA teams, which include No. 1 St. Francis (Ill.), No.2 Taylor, No. 5 Indiana Wesleyan, No. 10 Huntington and No. 14 Cornerstone. The Ravens also raced against Grace, which is receiving votes.
Leading the Ravens once again was Lapel's Noelle Loller, who finished in 27th out of 166 racers with a time of 19 minutes, 52.2 seconds -- a personal record. Behind her in 41st place was Lydia Dyer coming in with a 20:19.3. Then Emilie Penick earned 96th as she ran a 22:23.2. Baileigh Stewart finished with a time of 23:56 to earn 127th place. Callie Guthrie came in with a 25:16.4 to earn 138th. Securing 149th was Jenna O'Donohue with a 26:08.7 time. Not far behind her with a 26:42 was Mariah Sanders for 152nd, while Makayla Barbour came in right behind her at 153rd with a 26:46.8. Rounding out the Ravens was Frankton's Kiley Huff with a time of 32:08.0 in 163rd place.
Anderson will compete again Oct. 15 as it travels to Wilmington, Ohio, to compete in the JennaStrong Classic at 4:30 p.m.
MEN'S TENNIS
ANDERSON -- AU (4-1) pulled off a 5-4 victory over Trine (2-2) at the AU Tennis Courts.
"Our men played three highly executed doubles matches." Ravens coach Matt Moore said. "Our aggression at the net, use of formations and winning key points allowed us to jump out to a 3-0 lead. This allowed us to play pressure-free singles and to settle in for the victory. I could not be prouder of our 4-1 start."
WOMEN'S TENNIS
ANDERSON -- AU (4-2) defeated Trine (4-1) 5-4 at the AU Tennis Courts.
Both teams grinded through a match that lasted 4 hours, 10 minutes. As the Ravens trailed 4-3, Megan Long pulled out the win after playing three full sets to tie the match at 4-4. Claire Hannaford captured her first set by winning the tiebreaker round 7-5 and followed up by fighting to a 6-4 victory in the second set to clinch the win for the Ravens on the final point.
"After tough losses in doubles our ladies showed the mental poise and fight needed to pull off the 5-4 victory. This is a tough week for our players with four matches. To start off 2-0 is a testament to their effort at practice and their conditioning," Moore said.
