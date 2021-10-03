HUNTINGTON -- The Anderson University women's cross country team competed at the Huntington Invitational on Friday. In the meet, the Ravens finished in fifth out of six teams in the 5K.
During the meet, the Ravens competed against Huntington, Indiana Tech, Mount Vernon Nazarene, Brescia and Trine.
Finishing in 11th place overall out of 54 athletes as well as ninth in the college division was Lapel's Noelle Loller with a time of 19 minutes, 58.7 seconds. Right behind her in 14th in the college division was Lydia Dyer, finishing with a time of 20:53.6. Emilie Penick came in 23rd in the college division for the Ravens with a time of 22:05.8, a personal record. Taking 39th, 40th and 41st in the college division, respectively, were Callie Guthrie, who earned a personal record, Baileigh Stewart and Mariah Sanders, also recording a personal record, with times of 24:17.4, 24:45.1 and 24:58.8 respectively. Securing 48th in the college division was Makayla Barbour with a 26:022.1 finish. Closing it out for the Ravens in 50th in the college division with a time of 26:32.2 was Jenna O'Donohue.
Anderson will be back in competition on Oct. 15 for the JennaStrong Classic in Wilmington, Ohio, at 4:30 p.m.
MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY
HUNTINGTON -- AU progressed during the Huntington Invitational.
Kaleb Gucinski claimed 32nd in the college division with an 8K time of 29:43.3. Gage Guenin earned 39th in the college division with a personal-record time of 30:16.2. Liberty Christian's Cameron Wihebrink took 46th in the college division with a PR time of 32:44.5, and Ryan Knoll finished 49th in the college division with a PR time of 36:06.1.
