ANDERSON -- St. Mary's fended off the Anderson University women's soccer team by a score of 1-0 on Saturday at the AU Soccer Fields.
The Belles (5-1) outshot the Ravens (1-4-1) by a 16-11 margin and held a 9-3 shots on goal advantage.
"Overall, we weren't sharp from the beginning, and we need to start ready from the whistle," Ravens coach Jennifer Myhre said. "We picked the focus and fight in the second half, just struggling to put one in. Riley Schultz came up with some great goal line saves to keep us in it, and there were some close opportunities on goal later. We are right there and just need to focus on our speed of play and possession to get more chances and goals inside the box."
Kaitlyn Revell registered three shots and one shot on goal for the Ravens. The senior from Louisville, Kentucky, provided Anderson's best scoring opportunity with a shot that hit the crossbar in the 83rd minute. Jessica Pulaski and Corissa Horton contributed two shots apiece. Harper Manion and Isabella Trader each put their only shot on frame. Anhely Montes also added a shot.
Emmalee Paarlberg saved six of the seven shots she faced. Schultz came up with two defensive saves.
Anderson battles Calvin (4-2) next Saturday at 3 p.m. in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Calvin is ranked No. 3 in the latest United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III Region VIII poll.
MEN'S TENNIS
INDIANAPOLIS -- AU (5-1) battled past Calvin (1-2) by a score of 5-4 at Riviera Club in Indianapolis.
"Our men continue to grow and impress our coaching staff," Ravens coach Matt Moore said. "We are picking up huge wins from all parts of the lineup. We are also seeing excellent leadership from our upperclassmen. A big shoutout to (Shenandoah's) Seth Nation for fighting off seven match points to secure a key win. I know our men are looking forward to having a two-week break from matches."
WOMEN'S TENNIS
INDIANAPOLIS -- Calvin (2-0) swept the AU (4-3) with a 9-0 win at the Riviera Club in Indianapolis.
"Our women showed a lot of mental toughness throughout the match," Moore said. "Calvin played a tremendous match and was superior to us on the day. We are excited to get back in action [on Sunday] at Transylvania."
